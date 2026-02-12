This Is Hands Down The Best Hot Dog In California
The humble hot dog is a symbol of American street food. Weiner, bun, and a wide range of potential toppings, these greasy classics are cheap and simple. It's no wonder they're the kind of food gas stations specialize in. Hot dogs have long been associated with places like Chicago and New York, and have a fascinating history of their own, but one establishment brings sausage superiority to the West Coast. Pink's not only has the most famous hot dog in Los Angeles, it also happens to be the best place to eat a hot dog in all of California.
Pink's is a rare beast. It's quirky, kitschy, and appeals to tourists, but actually has substance to go with the style. Founded in 1939, Pink's has been slinging sausages around Hollywood for over 85 years, serving around 1,200 dogs a day. A few of those 1,200 hot dogs end up in the hands of celebrities, as evidenced by the 200 or so portraits of Hollywood's most glamorous enjoying an unglamorous snack. If it's good enough for Betty White, it's good enough for us.
Pink's unique menu has charmed customers for decades
What elevates Pink's from tourist trap to LA institution? The iconic menu, which has hot dogs beyond the comprehension of mere mortals. There's the classic chili dog (with optional nacho cheese if you're feeling fancy), a pastrami rueben dog, a jalapeño bacon dog, and a 9-inch "SHAQ" dog that comes with four onion rings to celebrate Shaq's four championships. If you're feeling extra adventurous, you can try some of their "Super Specials", like the foot-long "El Mandril" that comes with jalapeños, guacamole, bacon, and more.
While hot dog chains are flying off the bun these days, it's easy to see why one legendary location can rise to the top. The combination of Pinky's quirky interior and delicious dogs make it not just the best spot in California, but potentially the greatest hot dog stand in the entire country. It's worth a stop (or two) for any visit to Los Angeles, or a decadent lunch for any resident Angeleno. Just be sure to brush up on your hot-dog eating technique.