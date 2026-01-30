The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In February 2026
February can feel a little dull after the chaos of the holidays. While some downtime is appreciated, seasonal doldrums typically reach their peak this time of year. If you're searching for a pick-me-up and are one of Costco's 80 million cardholders, we have a solution for your winter blues. There are plenty of noteworthy arrivals at Costco this month, and we cataloged the most promising finds for your shopping and viewing pleasure. Our collection includes fancy snacks, cookware, luxurious chocolates, organic cooking oil, kitchen organizers, gourmet seasoning blends, and plenty of other great items.
Before you head to your nearest Costco, bear this in mind: Not all the products on our list can be found at your local warehouse. Shoppers can look for Kirkland Signature Chocolate Almonds, Canel's Jarritos Gummies, and the GreenPan Extra Large Fry Pan in stores, but all other goods featured here are online exclusives. Costco's online and warehouse inventories are distinct, so some products are only available from the website. Fortunately, members can choose from several shipping options, such as standard and curbside delivery. Along with exploring these online deals, be sure to check out the Costco products that flew under the radar in 2025 during your next in-store excursion.
Godiva Chocolate Heart Gift Box
The origins of gifting chocolates for Valentine's Day are pretty complex, though the food's reputation as an aphrodisiac likely plays a role. That may be why we're quite enamored with the Godiva Chocolate Heart Gift Box available on the Costco website. The box includes 14 pieces in flavors like dark chocolate ganache, milk chocolate praline, strawberry ganache, and white chocolate praline.
Purchase the Godiva Chocolate Heart Gift Box online for $39.99.
Arte Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Pack
From the beautiful packaging to the rich, multi-faceted flavor, the Arte Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil at Costco is every foodie's dream. For those unaware, extra virgin olive oil differs from regular varieties in that it's unrefined, which yields greater flavor complexity.
Purchase the Arte Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Pack online for $54.99.
Seville Classics Acacia Box Set
Acacia wood is an excellent choice for the kitchen thanks to its natural resistance to moisture and bacteria. Now available at Costco, the Seville Classics Acacia Box Set includes ten pieces in various sizes to fit every possible nook and cranny. These storage boxes also feature non-slip silicone feet to keep them centered in kitchen drawers.
Purchase the Seville Classics Acacia Box Set online for $37.99.
Nero Fermento Black Garlic Set
Black garlic undergoes a curing and aging process that creates an umami-rich, tangy flavor similar to balsamic vinegar. If you want to give this intriguing ingredient a try, Costco offers The Nero Fermento Black Garlic Set, which comes with three distinct formats of black garlic: whole cloves, sea salt, and pesto.
Purchase the Nero Fermento Black Garlic Set online for $42.99.
GreenPan The Big Fry 14 Inch Pan with Helper Handle
The Big Fry — GreenPan's extra large frying pan — measures an impressive 14 inches in diameter. That means this heavy-duty ceramic nonstick pan can cook up multiple foods with ease. And when it comes to versatility, The Big Fry is compatible with all cooktops except induction and can be used in the oven or broiler.
Purchase the GreenPan The Big Fry 14" Pan with Helper Handle online for $39.99.
Pinhais Canned Sardines Variety
If you're in need of some culinary inspiration, canned sardines can majorly upgrade pasta dishes. And if only the best of the best will do, the Pinhais Canned Sardines Variety pack is an excellent choice. With eight cans in total, this variety pack includes spiced and non-spiced fish in tomato sauce, virgin olive oil, and olive oil with lemon.
Purchase the Pinhais Canned Sardines Variety online for $54.99.
Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds
A compelling flavor combination if ever there was one, Costco's Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds are as satisfying as they are delicious. It's been said that Blommer Chocolate Company is the brand behind at least some of Costco's chocolate covered nuts. These come in a resealable 48-ounce bag for freshness.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Covered Almonds online for $24.99.
SuperSalt by Side Gig Premium Sicilian Sea Salt Blend
A sophisticated way to level up your recipes, SuperSalt by Side Gig Premium Sicilian Sea Salt Blend offers flavors like no other. This seasoning set features three jars, which contain a mix of naturally dried sea salt, garlic, and herbs.
Purchase the SuperSalt by Side Gig Premium Sicilian Sea Salt Blend online for $39.99.
Canel's Jarritos Gummies
Imagine the peppy flavor of Jarritos soda packed into a gummy candy. Some dreams do come true, because that's precisely what you get with Canel's Jarritos Gummies. Featuring flavors like lime, pineapple, mango, mandarin, and fruit punch, each bulk pack contains 12 4-ounce bags of soda-flavored gummy goodness.
Purchase the Canel's Jarritos Gummies online for $15.99.
Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls
Spherification, a culinary process that transforms liquids into caviar-like balls of deliciousness, is one of the gourmet cooking techniques sure to impress your guests. Costco offers a convenient alternative in its Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls, which come in balsamic vinegar and white balsamic vinegar varieties. Use them to top hors d'oeuvres, add them to salads, or incorporate them into sophisticated cocktails.
Purchase the Compagnia del Montale Balsamic Pearls online for $44.99.