The Best Items New To Costco To Buy In February 2026

February can feel a little dull after the chaos of the holidays. While some downtime is appreciated, seasonal doldrums typically reach their peak this time of year. If you're searching for a pick-me-up and are one of Costco's 80 million cardholders, we have a solution for your winter blues. There are plenty of noteworthy arrivals at Costco this month, and we cataloged the most promising finds for your shopping and viewing pleasure. Our collection includes fancy snacks, cookware, luxurious chocolates, organic cooking oil, kitchen organizers, gourmet seasoning blends, and plenty of other great items.

Before you head to your nearest Costco, bear this in mind: Not all the products on our list can be found at your local warehouse. Shoppers can look for Kirkland Signature Chocolate Almonds, Canel's Jarritos Gummies, and the GreenPan Extra Large Fry Pan in stores, but all other goods featured here are online exclusives. Costco's online and warehouse inventories are distinct, so some products are only available from the website. Fortunately, members can choose from several shipping options, such as standard and curbside delivery. Along with exploring these online deals, be sure to check out the Costco products that flew under the radar in 2025 during your next in-store excursion.