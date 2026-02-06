Giada De Laurentiis' Pesto Artichoke Dip Uses This Unique Ingredient

Pesto is one of those traditional recipes that actually fare well with a bit of tweaking. This sauce, which hails from Genoa, Italy, only has a handful of ingredients, including pine nuts, garlic, basil, olive oil, and Parmesan Reggiano. The essence of pesto can still be kept with a few changes — like incorporating walnuts instead of pine nuts, or adding lemon zest for a bit of zing. Giada De Laurentiis, the Rome-born Italian-American chef and TV personality, naturally has her own spin on pesto; in her pesto dip, the secret ingredient is arugula.

In an Instagram video, De Laurentiis shares the recipe for the dip, which she makes in her food processor. It contains artichoke, raw garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, basil, salt, oregano, and arugula — and a lot of it. She packs about 3 cups of the latter ingredient into the food processor before blending the mixture coarsely.

The dip looks thick and creamy but less dense than regular pesto. It's also a lighter shade of green than normal — and remember that you can add ice cubes to keep the green more vibrant. The chef eats the dip with tortilla chips, but she says that it could also be used on top of pasta as a pesto sauce.