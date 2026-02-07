The Vintage Southern Dessert Johnny Cash's Guests Always Looked Forward To

If you ask a country music fan about which stars they would wish to share a meal with, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash might be at the top of their list. If they aren't on yours, they definitely will be once you learn about their go-to dinner party dishes. Among the old-school Southern bites the Cashes were known for was a hearty iron pot chili, which the Man in Black loaded up with sirloin steak. Other dishes included crumbly cornbread based on a recipe that Johnny's mother also used.

Dessert, however, was June's domain, and there was no competition when it came to her "heavenly hash" (via Cowboys & Indians magazine). A fluffy hodgepodge of fruit, cream, marshmallows, and cookies, the singer's signature creation could be considered a "dessert salad" in the realm of a classic ambrosia — sweet, easy, and perhaps best of all, bake-free. Apparently, it was one of the many things June's husband fell in love with.

In his "Cash and Carter Family Cookbook," the couple's son, John Carter Cash, shared that his mother's fruity, creamy treat was also a favorite of their guests, including family friend (and wife of June and Johnny's manager), Karen Robin. "[June] knew how to throw a dinner — or luncheon or breakfast, for that matter! A dinner was an event at your parents' table," Robin told him. "And the food was always special."