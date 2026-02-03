16 Celebrities Who Don't Drink Alcohol

Dry January is a great way to focus on a healthier lifestyle for the coming year. But for certain celebrities, steering clear of alcohol is a full-time practice. Some have persevered through substance issues and come out on the other side with a zero proof philosophy, while others have avoided starting with alcohol to begin with.

Alcohol consumption is falling rapidly among Gen Z, suggesting that the sober-curious trend might be here to stay, and to a certain extent, it might be downstream from celebrity lifestyle choices. Figures such as Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. help others stay alcohol free by creating products that stand in for traditional beverages. Bradley Cooper and Drew Barrymore share their experiences to spread knowledge for anyone seeking inspiration. However they arrived at their decisions to lead alcohol-free lives, these celebrities all keep their distance from liquor as a regular way of life.