There's a reason why many spaces designed with a retro aesthetic don't actually rely on vintage functionality, particularly in areas like the kitchen. Sure, old-school kitchen items are making a comeback, and that includes appliances like retro refrigerators, but installing a vintage fridge in a modern kitchen can turn troublesome. First, you'll have to account for the much higher energy consumption of a midcentury model, especially since the fridge is one of the few appliances that run continuously. Energy Star only started rating fridges for electricity efficiency in the mid-1990s, so any fridge manufactured before then is likely to be a power guzzler. There's also the added inconvenience of missing features. Old fridges without automatic defrosting capabilities can be tedious and messy to defrost.

More serious issues are also at play. For one, refrigerators produced prior to 1958 weren't required to come with modern safety features. There have been instances of young children getting trapped inside old refrigerators because the door's mechanical lock could only be opened from the outside. To top it off, fridges used dangerous gases for decades. Initially, these were gases like ammonia and sulfur dioxide, which are toxic to humans. Then came chlorofluorocarbons, which actively harmed the environment. Interestingly, Einstein's forgotten kitchen appliance invention was an electromagnetic refrigerator pump intended to mitigate the dangers of toxic gases, which were commonly used in refrigerators until about 1930.

Finally, a vintage fridge could be quite difficult to repair. While it likely won't suffer from the high-tech-related issues shortening the lives of modern appliances, you'd be hard-pressed to find replacement parts for a decades-old fridge.