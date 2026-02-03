Svedka's Super Bowl Ad Debut Descends Into An AI Hellscape

With last year's Super Bowl audience totaling 130 million Americans, it makes sense that ad time is so expensive. For instance, AdWeek reports that some companies have paid as much as $8 million to run a 30-second spot on the Super Bowl LX broadcast. While the stakes are high for each team and their respective players, advertisers and brands also have a lot to lose if their commercials don't make the right impact. It appears that Svedka Vodka has already fumbled the ball where its Super Bowl ad is concerned thanks to two dreaded letters: AI.

According to a press release, Sazerac (parent company of Svedka Vodka) is running its very first Super Bowl commercial in 2026. This spot features the brand's long-retired robot mascot, aptly named Fembot. That mechanical ambassador is joined by BroBot, a new addition to the Svedka family. The ad has been uploaded to YouTube before the big game, and it's probably just what you expect: two impossibly shiny and attractive humanoid robots staring at you, dead-eyed, while dancing and making cocktails. The soundtrack shifts between discordant robot music and the partial strains of Rick James' ode to a liberated woman, "Super Freak." Did we mention the ghostly, AI-generated audience dancing in the periphery?

The AI ad was created by Silverside, who also collaborated in the creation of Coca-Cola's heavily criticized holiday commercial. You already know that AI-generated food commercials are highly uncomfortable, which has a lot to do with the uncanny valley effect. In the simplest terms, the more human-like a robot or artificial being becomes, the more off-putting it is to human beings.