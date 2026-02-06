The 20 Most Romantic Dining Spots In The US, According To Yelp
Some nights are for being a homebody and eating takeout alone on the couch. Some nights are for cooking romantic meals for two with your partner. Other nights, however, are for buying a fancy new outfit, leaving the house, and enjoying an intimate meal in a dimly lit restaurant. It's nights like these that deserve only the best establishments. Luckily for us, Yelp recently came out with the top 100 romantic restaurants in the U.S., and we're highlighting the top 20 for you.
Whether you're headed out for a first date, celebrating an anniversary, or simply leveling up a girls' or guys' night out, the spots on this list will make you want to eat out a little more often. From a beachfront bungalow on Maui's North Shore to a renovated chapel serving Italian classics in San Francisco, these restaurants each come with their own unique charm and exciting dishes.
20. Irene's
Tucked down a quieter street in New Orleans' French Quarter, Irene's is serving Italian classics with a Louisiana Creole flair. Every diner is greeted with a complimentary bruschetta, immediately making guests feel like they're in good hands. If you're looking for another appetizer after that, the Oysters Irene are a perfect follow-up. Baked with pancetta and pecorino, one diner calls this dish the top oysters in NOLA. And in a city known for some of the best oyster bars in the U.S., this is high praise.
Inside, the space oozes traditional hospitality. Wood paneling, white tablecloths, dimly lit dining rooms, and live jazz piano make this restaurant the perfect place for a romantic evening. Irene's is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
(504) 529-8811
529 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70130
19. The Marine Room
One restaurant in Southern California is known for its one-of-a-kind dining experience. The Marine Room in La Jolla features a high tide spectacle where guests can dine as the Pacific Ocean crashes against the floor-to-ceiling windows. While this alone is worth planning an entire reservation around, the food is equally show-stopping. The Maine lobster bisque is described as excellent, the Peruvian crudo to die for, and the blackened swordfish cooked to perfection.
The Pacific Ocean truly determines the atmosphere here, so the decor is intentionally minimalist. Whether you're dining during high tide with crashing waves as your view, or enjoying a meal as the sunset turns the sky from blue to pink, this is a place where no two meals feel the same. The Marine Room is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays.
(858) 459-7222
1950 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037
18. Gary Danko
If you find yourself in San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf, Gary Danko is the place to go for an evening of romance. With a uniquely flexible prix fixe menu, guests don't have to follow the typical appetizer-to-dessert pipeline. Instead, diners can choose whatever they'd like from any of the courses. So if it's two appetizers and one dessert you want, that's what you get.
Gary Danko's cheese cart is described as a must-order item. The lemon pepper duck is another favorite, described as flavorful, tender, and worth ordering multiple times. As for dessert, guests claim the chocolate soufflé is a dish so good you'll lick the plate clean. Gary Danko is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays through Mondays.
(415) 749-2060 x102
800 N Point St, San Francisco, CA 94109
17. Tar & Roses
Not only is Tar & Roses one of the best restaurants in Santa Monica, but it's also one of the most romantic dining spots in the U.S. This New American restaurant is known for its wood-fired oven, which influences the flavors of every dish. The oxtail dumplings are considered a must-order dish, as is the whole fried snapper for two.
Walking into Tar & Roses is cozy and inviting, and the interior feels like an old-time European wine bar time-traveled to the future. It's wooden yet industrial, modern yet timeless, and elegant without trying too hard. Tar & Roses is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(310) 587-0700
602 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
16. The Olde Pink House
A romantic night out in Savannah, Georgia, often includes dinner at an 18th-century mansion in the city's Historic District. The Olde Pink House's kitchen blends Lowcountry flavors with trendy techniques. Built in 1771, the mansion's grand staircase, creaking floors, and intimate rooms add to the charm.
The menu leans into its Southern roots, with appetizers like fried green tomatoes, jumbo lump crab cakes, and cornbread fried oysters. The she-crab soup comes highly recommended. With a rich, velvety broth, it's the kind of dish that reminds you why this soup is one of the must-try classic East Coast foods. Dinner entrees include crispy scored flounder with apricot shallot sauce and pecan-crusted chicken breast with blackberry bourbon glaze.
The Olde Pink House is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Dinner service is from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
theoldepinkhouserestaurant.com
(912) 232-4286
23 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401
15. Hugo's Cellar
Four Queens Hotel and Casino is home to one of the most romantic dining spots in the U.S. Hugo's Cellar is an all-inclusive steakhouse that many guests consider one of the last-standing Old Vegas dining experiences. Women are handed long-stemmed roses upon arrival, and each table has two dedicated servers.
All entrees include fresh bread, specialty butters, a tableside salad cart –– where servers build a salad to your liking right in front of you –– and a finishing plate of chocolate-covered fruit. Hugo's Cellar is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
fourqueens.com/dining/hugos_cellar/
(702) 385-4011
202 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 (in Four Queens Hotel)
14. Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano
Downtown Sedona is home to a restaurant one could easily mistake for a European villa. Dahl & DiLuca is perfecting Italian cuisine and the dining experience alike. Candlelit tables, live music, and ornate chandeliers make the space feel intimate and refined.
Every item on the menu is raved about, even the Caesar salad. One must-get main dish is Romeo e Juliet, which consists of sautéed veal and eggplant scaloppini baked with house marinara, mozzarella, and capellini pomodoro. Dahl & DiLuca Ristorante Italiano is open daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., but stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(928) 282-5219
2321 W Highway 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336
13. Acquerello
San Francisco's Acquerello is a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in the Nob Hill neighborhood. Located in a converted chapel, this 50-seat dining room has vaulted ceilings that make the space feel timeless. Despite the intricate architecture, Acquerello has a cozy feel that's unassuming and inviting.
Acquerello serves up Italian dishes with modern twists, and one offering captures everyone's attention: the ridged pasta with faux foie gras, black truffle, and marsala. This dish is so good that many diners claim it's the best meal of their lives. Acquerello is open from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.
(415) 567-5432
1722 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94109
12. Maccheroni Republic
Don't let the lack of parking intimidate you; Maccheroni Republic in Los Angeles is a restaurant worth getting a ticket for. This Italian trattoria is a classy escape from the rush of downtown LA, and is said to serve up some stellar pasta. The signature dish is Bianchi & Neri, which is spaghetti with shrimp, wild mushrooms, and roasted pancetta in a creamy bisque. It's a meal that guests think about long after they leave.
The exposed brick walls, wooden furnishings, and soft lighting make you feel like you've been transported to old-world Italy. And with no reservation system, you might even believe you were. Maccheroni Republic is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.
(213) 346-9725
332 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
11. Eiffel Tower
Who says you have to go to Paris for a romantic evening at the Eiffel Tower? This restaurant in Las Vegas is everything you'd want from a getaway to France without taking the actual trip. Located just over 100 feet above the Strip, Eiffel Tower Restaurant is a half-scale replica of the famous monument, where diners can take a glass elevator up for an intimate and delicious evening. The menu leans into its Parisian roots, and the beef Wellington, foie gras, and short ribs are the clear favorites.
The interior can only be described as Parisian elegance meets Vegas camp, but in the best way possible. You can even watch the Bellagio fountain show while enjoying your meal. Eiffel Tower is open for brunch from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays, and dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
(702) 948-6937
3655 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (in Paris Hotel)
10. Bern's Steak House
Nothing says a romantic night out like a steakhouse in Tampa with one of the largest wine collections in the world. Bern's Steak House is home to dry-aged steaks and over half a million bottles of wine, making for an entire culinary experience.
Each steak is cut to order and served with French onion soup, house salad, a baked potato, onion rings, and a seasonal vegetable. Bern's Steak House isn't just a restaurant; it's a place people travel to Tampa for. Bern's Steak House is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and on Sundays, and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(813) 251-2421
1208 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
9. Mama's Fish House
If you're ever in Hawaii for date night, Mama's Fish House on Maui's North Shore is the place to go. Located on an undisturbed beachfront at Kuau Cove, the meal is often accompanied by sea turtles lounging in the sand. As expected, the restaurant's focus is on local seafood. It even changes the menu daily based on what the fishermen bring in.
No matter how it's prepared, the mahi-mahi is the clear standout. Whether it's sautéed with caramelized Maui onions and bok choy or accompanied by curry with macadamia nuts and sambal, it's always described as fresh, flavorful, and unforgettable. Mama's Fish House is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
8. Talula's Garden
Philadelphia doesn't just make the best cheesesteaks — it's also home to one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S. Talula's Garden is a culinary wonder in Washington Square that focuses on seasonal, local ingredients. The cheddar-chive biscuits are cited as an exceptional appetizer. Other popular dishes include the melt-in-your-mouth short ribs and the citrus-forward tuna crudo.
Patio seating comes highly recommended at Talula's Garden. The twinkling string lights, climbing vines, wooden planters, and trickling water features make this outdoor space feel more like a fairy tale than an eatery. Talula's Garden is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. You can also come for brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(215) 592-7787
210 W Washington Sq, Philadelphia, PA 19106
7. Cesarina
There's no shortage of great restaurants in San Diego, but if it's romance you're looking for, Cesarina is the place to go. This eatery is bringing the art of pasta-making to America's Finest City. Guests don't just enjoy the house-made pasta; they can watch it being made right in front of them. The paccheri vodka and scampi, which comes topped with an entire wild-caught langoustine, is the most raved about dish. One diner describes it as the top pasta offering in San Diego.
While the food has a clear direction, the interior is a bit more eclectic –– but that's part of the charm. With mismatched plates, quirky decor, and floor-to-ceiling shelves lined with jars and bottles, this restaurant feels like the comfort of home with the flavors of southern Italy. Cesarina is open from noon to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
(619) 226-6222
4161 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107
6. Café Amelie
Café Amelie is a bistro-inspired restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter that's known for its trendy take on Louisiana classics. The Gulf shrimp and grits is a must-try dish that guests swear makes joining the clean plate club easy. Another classic offering that leans into the establishment's NOLA roots is the chicken and andouille sausage gumbo, and diners can't get enough of it.
The vibe of Café Amelie is bright yet intimate, elevated yet unassuming. It's a cozy space that offers a quiet escape from the bustle of the French Quarter, and the perfect place for Louisianians to enjoy a romantic outing. Café Amelie is open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
(504) 412-8065
900 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70116
5. Ciccio Mio
Chicago's Ciccio Mio is an Italian restaurant known for its unpretentious opulence. This low-lit space boasts red velvet booths, vintage art, and antique decor. Belonging to some of the best restaurants in Chicago, it's the type of place you'd feel the need to order an Old Fashioned.
The menu is indulgent. Favorites include the lasagna bolognese rotolo, with its crispy parmesan edges, and the truffle mafaldine. Ciccio Mio doesn't skimp out on its after-dinner offerings. You can enjoy treats like the toasted almond cookie gelato with an amaro shaved ice or an espresso martini. Ciccio Mio is open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
(312) 796-3316
226 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
4. The Pink Door
If you walk through Seattle's Pike Place Market, you'll come across a simple pink door with no signage. Inside, you'll find one of Washington's best-kept secrets. The Pink Door features Italian American fare and some of the best food in Pike Place Market. While the entire menu is a delight to the senses, the Lasagna Pink Door is the star of the show. Made with fresh spinach pasta, pesto, and besciamella, this lasagna is one dish that many diners rave about.
The restaurant's interior is whimsically theatrical. Aerialists and trapeze artists regularly perform over the tables, so dining here comes with a show. The Pink Door is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m and 5 p.m to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
(206) 443-3241
1919 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
3. Cibo
Found in a restored bungalow in one of Phoenix's historic neighborhoods, Cibo offers an intimate escape from the bustling city. This pizzeria is known for its artisanal wood-fired pizzas and house-made pastas. Some must-try items include the Diavola pizza and the tagliatelle bolognese. The Nutella crepes are the perfect dessert to round out the evening.
The food here is great, but it's the cozy atmosphere and idyllic patio that make Cibo an easy choice for date night. From the twinkling string lights to the soft jazz music, this outdoor haven is often described as fairy tale-like.
Cibo is open from 11 a.m to 9 p.m Tuesdays through Thursdays, and until 10 p.m on Fridays. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
(602) 441-2697
603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
2. Sotto
Downtown Cincinnati is home to the second-most-romantic restaurant in the U.S. Sotto is a rustic Italian establishment known for its unique handmade pasta dishes. The cappellacci is the signature dish and comes highly recommended on Yelp. Stuffed with braised short ribs, ricotta, and caramelized shallots, and finished in a butter sauce with thyme and white wine, this offering is so good that people try to recreate it at home. You can't leave without trying the ricotta doughnuts, which are served with pistachio, chocolate, and salted caramel dipping sauces.
Sotto is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Dinner hours are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
(513) 822-5154
118 E Sixth St, Cincinnati, OH 45202
1. Café Monarch
In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, there's one place that'll impress even the most hard-to-please diners. Café Monarch is a fine-dining New American restaurant known as the most romantic restaurant in the U.S. The Chilean sea bass is a clear favorite here, and the seasonal preparations range from a miso glaze and hazelnut crust to pairing it with bacon panisse and harissa.
Inside, you'll find fine linens, candlelit tables, and crystal chandeliers, so make sure to come well-dressed, because the establishment has a strict dress code. Café Monarch is open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays.
(480) 970-7682
6939 E 1st Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Methodology
These rankings were determined by the Yelp Elite Squad, an invite-only group made up of Yelp's most active and consistent reviewers. Each restaurant was chosen based on the overall quality and quantity of reviews from these Yelp Elite members. The only parameter was that this list couldn't contain more than 15 restaurants from any one state. We highlighted the top 20 establishments from Yelp's breakdown and pored through customer comments and photos to discover what makes these the most romantic restaurants in the U.S.