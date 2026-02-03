Why Your Favorite General Mills Cereals May Be Harder To Find In 2026

If General Mills breakfast cereals like Cocoa Puffs, Cheerios, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch frequently end up in your shopping cart, we have some potentially upsetting news for you. In our list of grocery store items that might be hard to find in 2026, General Mills and its large selection of cereals appear alongside brands like Frito-Lay and Tropicana. There are a few pertinent reasons for this potential shortage, climate issues being chief among them. Breakfast cereal is subject to extensive processing to get from raw materials (grains such as oats, wheat, and rice) to a tasty finished product. Environmental factors can affect the volume and quality of these grains, and widespread issues impact cereal production.

General Mills has faced some financial setbacks as of late. The cereal giant experienced a decrease in sales (7%) and adjusted operating profit (20%) in the second quarter of 2025 (according to a report issued by the company). That same year, the brand removed Chocolate Peanut Butter and Honey Nut Cheerios Medley Crunch Cereal from its lineup. Lagging sales and profits could be attributed to changing consumer sentiment, as many young people look to more wholesome breakfast options.