The Trader Joe's Filipino-Style Food We'll Likely Never Buy Again

Shopping at Trader Joe's can be a bit of a culinary adventure, especially when you hit the frozen food section. There are over a hundred options to choose from, with a rich selection of cuisines from all over the world. If you're ready to move on from the best frozen pasta Trader Joe's has to offer, you can easily jump over to the next freezer containing Asian frozen meals. There is, however, one item there that you should definitely avoid, especially since it's such a bad representation of the cuisine that inspired it.

In Mashed's ranking of Trader Joe's frozen Asian foods, the unforgivably untasty Filipino adobo came in dead last. It offers nothing for people who are already familiar with the dish — and therefore probably already have access to much better options — and it's also a very disappointing introduction to Filipino cuisine for first-timers.

If you're in the mood for easy-to-reheat Asian food, you're better off going with the top-ranked mandarin orange chicken instead. The orange-and-ginger glaze offers bold flavor, while the interplay between the tender dark chicken meat and its crispy coating makes every bite a joy. For those who correctly point out that orange chicken is technically Chinese-American, the second-ranked Korean tteokbokki (or "tteok bok ki", as Trader Joe's labels it) will satisfy even the most stringent of purists. The rice cakes are delightfully chewy, and the sauce manages to hit an accessible spice level without losing the sweet-umami flavors that balance everything out. You'll have a much better experience with either of these than with the frozen adobo.