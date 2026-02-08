Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026

Enjoy Jersey Mike's made-to-order subs that come with bread that has been baked in-store? Good, because you're going to be seeing a lot more of the beloved sandwich chain in 2026. Things have only been on the upward trajectory for Jersey Mike's — between last year's $8 billion acquisition by private equity firm Blackstone, and bringing on a new CEO, Charlie Morrison, the brand has set itself up for success this year.

From its opening on the Jersey shore as one of America's first submarine sandwich shops in 1956, the brand has come a long way. It now boasts 4,000 locations (and growing) in the United States, and its plans this year include international expansion and taking the company public. NRN reported Jersey's Mikes as the top choice for "America's Favorite Fast Casual Chain," and to keep in this spot, the brand will stay competitive by upping its digital capabilities, it's level of personalization, and more menu innovation for a better customer experience.