Why The Cancro Special Is So Important In Jersey Mike's History

Jersey Mike's has built a reputation for quality sandwiches, but not every option on the chain's menu is equal in the company's history. Even among a selection full of memorable, descriptive names such as the Stickball Special and Jersey Shore's Favorite, one stands out: the Cancro Special. It's a tribute to the man who transformed Jersey Mike's into the sandwich giant it is today.

That's Peter Cancro, who has owned Jersey Mike's since purchasing it as a 17-year-old back in 1975. Cancro had worked for the previous owner (the eponymous "Mike"), who had opened the store in the shore town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, almost two decades earlier. Cancro continued to lead the chain until 2025 as it grew to over 4,000 locations, including those under development.

The Cancro Special (number 12 on the restaurant's menu) is a pairing of top-round roast beef, provolone cheese, and pepperoni, which the chain's website says was developed in 1974 at the request of a delivery man. In this telling, Cancro's brother John (also a Jersey Mike's employee) was the one who initially enjoyed it so much that he named the combination after the family. However, Peter Cancro has also mentioned he ate the sandwich all the time.