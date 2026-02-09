Why The Cancro Special Is So Important In Jersey Mike's History
Jersey Mike's has built a reputation for quality sandwiches, but not every option on the chain's menu is equal in the company's history. Even among a selection full of memorable, descriptive names such as the Stickball Special and Jersey Shore's Favorite, one stands out: the Cancro Special. It's a tribute to the man who transformed Jersey Mike's into the sandwich giant it is today.
That's Peter Cancro, who has owned Jersey Mike's since purchasing it as a 17-year-old back in 1975. Cancro had worked for the previous owner (the eponymous "Mike"), who had opened the store in the shore town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, almost two decades earlier. Cancro continued to lead the chain until 2025 as it grew to over 4,000 locations, including those under development.
The Cancro Special (number 12 on the restaurant's menu) is a pairing of top-round roast beef, provolone cheese, and pepperoni, which the chain's website says was developed in 1974 at the request of a delivery man. In this telling, Cancro's brother John (also a Jersey Mike's employee) was the one who initially enjoyed it so much that he named the combination after the family. However, Peter Cancro has also mentioned he ate the sandwich all the time.
The Cancro Special is important but not always popular
Although the ingredients are relatively standard for most sandwich shops, the combination is certainly fairly unique among major chains. It's been taken off the menu in the past, with Cancro publicly blaming poor sales. It even ended up on the Jersey Mike's "secret menu" for a while before its return.
More of the chain's heritage and history can be seen (and tasted) in the traditional way the Cancro Special is prepped, known as "Mike's Way." Those ordering sandwiches in this way get a topping of shredded lettuce, onions, sliced tomatoes, and spices, dressed with the signature "juice" of olive oil and red wine vinegar.
With such a standout menu, it's a true sign of quality that the Cancro Special scores relatively high on our ranking of popular Jersey Mike's items. However, there's no doubt it stands alone when it comes to its personal importance to Jersey Mike's and the man who made it what it is today.