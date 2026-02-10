The Store-Bought Carrot Cake That Puts All Others To Shame

Some people, understandably, fall into the camp that vegetables don't belong in a cake, while many of us dream about carrot cake generously topped with cream cheese frosting. If you happen to simply dislike carrot cake, it may be because you've had a bad one. The worst takes on this classic dessert often boast a disappointing dryness, distinct lack of spice, and saccharine, sickly-sweet frosting. To help you choose only the best, Mashed tried 11 store-bought carrot cakes and the best was from Carlo's Bakery, which you'll find on the shelves at Walmart.

The phrase "incredible cake" and "Walmart" don't often connect, but this slice proved that it's possible. Once you look a bit closer, it starts to make sense. Carlo's Bakery is owned by Buddy Valastro, who is better known as the Cake Boss, which was also the name of his hit TLC show. Carlo's Bakery started supplying to 3,000 Walmart locations in late 2023, and aside from carrot cake, they also stock the bakery's Red Velvet, Chocolate Fudge, and Vanilla Rainbow cakes.

To determine which treat was best, we sampled only room-temperature cakes purchased at grocery stores, none of which were frozen or refrigerated. We then analyzed each slice based on its texture, spice, freshness, the incorporation of add-ins such as nuts and raisins, frosting, and how well the slice represented carrot cake overall. And Carlo's hit every note.