Here's How Many Chicken Wings Americans Will Eat For Super Bowl LX

Chicken wings are on the menu for American households gearing up to watch Super Bowl LX, and according to industry reports, consumption is on the rise. In its most recent Annual Chicken Wing Report, the National Chicken Council projects Americans will eat 1.48 billion chicken wings during the big game this year. This number represents about 10 million more wings than last year and about 100 million more than the country consumed during the Super Bowl in 2019. The quantity of wings Americans will eat during this year's Super Bowl equates to about one wing every 30 seconds since the fall of the Roman Empire, or enough to fill more than 3,400 semi-trucks comprising a 40-mile convoy..

Whether it's copycat Buffalo Wild Wings made at home or Kirkland Signature wings purchased for game day, Super Bowl fans can expect wings at their viewing parties. In an email to Mashed, a representative from the National Chicken Council states there are two factors are at play which are impacting chicken wings' popularity with Super Bowl fans: demand and value. While the cost of fresh wings is down 2.8% year over year, the purchase of wings nationwide within the playoff window (the four weeks leading up to the Super Bowl) is up 20%.