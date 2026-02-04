Here's How Many Chicken Wings Americans Will Eat For Super Bowl LX
Chicken wings are on the menu for American households gearing up to watch Super Bowl LX, and according to industry reports, consumption is on the rise. In its most recent Annual Chicken Wing Report, the National Chicken Council projects Americans will eat 1.48 billion chicken wings during the big game this year. This number represents about 10 million more wings than last year and about 100 million more than the country consumed during the Super Bowl in 2019. The quantity of wings Americans will eat during this year's Super Bowl equates to about one wing every 30 seconds since the fall of the Roman Empire, or enough to fill more than 3,400 semi-trucks comprising a 40-mile convoy..
Whether it's copycat Buffalo Wild Wings made at home or Kirkland Signature wings purchased for game day, Super Bowl fans can expect wings at their viewing parties. In an email to Mashed, a representative from the National Chicken Council states there are two factors are at play which are impacting chicken wings' popularity with Super Bowl fans: demand and value. While the cost of fresh wings is down 2.8% year over year, the purchase of wings nationwide within the playoff window (the four weeks leading up to the Super Bowl) is up 20%.
Americans, chicken wings, and football explained
Reddit users agree that chicken wings and football go together perfectly. One commenter at r/buffalobills posted a graphic with an oven-baked wing recipe accompanied by the text "Wings and football — perfect combo." Others chimed in to share their favorite sauces, while some argued about whether its best to fry or bake them.
A user at the thread r/billsimmons asked, "Are wings the one true football food?" Responses were mixed, with some saying that pizza is a contender for at-home viewing parties. However, many agree that chicken wings are the quintessential bar food to pair with football.
In a discussion of chicken wing recipes for the college football season at r/cooking, users shared experiences with various wing preparation methods, including smoking, steaming, and cooking them in an Instant Pot. One user said they sous vide their chicken wings in duck fat. Even a herbivore chimed in to show their love and support for wings, sharing a link to a vegan buffalo wings recipe — made from cauliflower!