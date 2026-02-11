Michelle Randolph's Go‑to Fort Worth Eatery During Landman Filming

Texas may be famous for the likes of flavorful barbecue and Tex-Mex, but the state's must-try dishes range beyond the classics – as evidenced by the culinary preferences of the "Landman" cast. The Lone Star State-based drama films in various cities and towns, but spends a lot of time in and around Fort Worth, which is home to actress Michelle Randolph's go-to restaurant. That eatery in North Central Texas? Press Cafe, which serves Randolph's must-try salmon caesar salad.

In an interview with Cowboys and Indians magazine, Randolph gave a shoutout to the casual American cafe in response to a question about the best eatery she's tried while filming the drama. "Well I have one that I ate at the most, which is Press Cafe," Randolph said immediately. "They have a salmon caesar salad that's, I think, the only thing I've ever had from there — and I've had it, probably, 30 times."

A salmon caesar may be one of the most delightful riffs off the classic salad, though Press Cafe puts its own, unique twist on the Randolph-approved dish. Layered with a house-made caesar dressing, this particular salmon salad is anchored, of course, by the fish, which comes alongside the greens. According to the cafe's menu, the dish ups the ante by utilizing a red beet coulis, adding both color and flavor to the meal.