Michelle Randolph's Go‑to Fort Worth Eatery During Landman Filming
Texas may be famous for the likes of flavorful barbecue and Tex-Mex, but the state's must-try dishes range beyond the classics – as evidenced by the culinary preferences of the "Landman" cast. The Lone Star State-based drama films in various cities and towns, but spends a lot of time in and around Fort Worth, which is home to actress Michelle Randolph's go-to restaurant. That eatery in North Central Texas? Press Cafe, which serves Randolph's must-try salmon caesar salad.
In an interview with Cowboys and Indians magazine, Randolph gave a shoutout to the casual American cafe in response to a question about the best eatery she's tried while filming the drama. "Well I have one that I ate at the most, which is Press Cafe," Randolph said immediately. "They have a salmon caesar salad that's, I think, the only thing I've ever had from there — and I've had it, probably, 30 times."
A salmon caesar may be one of the most delightful riffs off the classic salad, though Press Cafe puts its own, unique twist on the Randolph-approved dish. Layered with a house-made caesar dressing, this particular salmon salad is anchored, of course, by the fish, which comes alongside the greens. According to the cafe's menu, the dish ups the ante by utilizing a red beet coulis, adding both color and flavor to the meal.
Head to Press Cafe in Fort Worth, Texas for Michelle Randolph's go-to salmon caesar
A caesar salad is a relatively simple dish that relies on the general combination of caesar dressing, a bed of lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and, if you so please, anchovies. This baseline recipe, however, allows for ample versatility, as it's an effective and delicious launchpad for new and improved experimentation.
As such, Michelle Randolph's go-to salmon caesar isn't your typical salad. As outlined on Press Cafe's menu, this particular salad goes for $29 and begins with the usual components. Namely, it utilizes parmesan and house-made dressing before deviating from the script; the recipe swaps a caesar salad's usual romaine lettuce for emerald kale, which maintains the signature crunch and crispness but adds a stronger texture and more mineral-rich ingredient. The salad then deviates all the more by spreading a red beet coulis across the plate, forming the perfect bed on which to rest the salmon.
These changes make it easy to understand just why Randolph keeps coming back. Though she swears by the caesar, Press Cafe offers five additional salads, so you can switch things up with a crab cake salad, deconstructed tuna salad, and farmer's salad. Or, head to any number of additional Fort Worth eateries — from 61 Osteria to B&B Butchers — that are beloved by other "Landman" stars.