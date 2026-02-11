Are Microwaves Still Relevant In Modern Kitchens?

Since the 1970s, the humble microwave has been found in just about any kitchen. Their use can be applied both at home and commercially, with its fans singing their praises. Its supporters believe them to be miracle machines that can expedite the cooking process, at times being a potential replacement for its convection oven kitchen sibling.

However, just like many other culinary conversations, some disagree. Many view the microwave as a potential health risk and outdated, especially given the availability of convection and toaster ovens, as well as air fryers. Certainly, there are valid concerns on either end of this conversation, but where do the facts actually lie?

Those in favor of microwaves think of them as a kitchen essential, as over 90% of American homes have one. They're easy to use at just the touch of a button, and their compact size makes them easy to fit in just about any kitchen. Additionally, their ability to quickly cook and reheat food prevents them from being an energy guzzler, especially since they don't require pre-heating and tend to turn off on their own. Not to mention, depending on the unit, newer microwaves come with many preset times and temperatures to simplify the heating process. Over on Reddit, some users have admitted that the microwave was their main source for heating single-serve meals like ramen in college, and they enjoy the benefit of reheating food without making their dwelling warmer.