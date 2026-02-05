This Classic Louisiana Dish Held A Special Place In Jimmy Buffett's Heart

Jimmy Buffett's legacy in the food world goes beyond margaritas and cheeseburgers. In fact, the adored singer was a huge fan of gumbo in particular. Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett had a penchant for Southern food, and this Louisiana classic is no exception.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Buffett and his sisters would enjoy the meal every time they'd see their paternal grandma in Mississippi. The younger sibling, Lucy (also called Lulu), actually wrote a cookbook named for gumbo, and it's the most popular menu item at her Alabama restaurant to boot, showing what an impact the dish made on their family.

"When Jimmy comes to my restaurant, he orders gumbo," Lucy told the publication. "He loves gumbo. He can get anything else anywhere else. But he can't get a good gumbo just anywhere."

After much trial and error, Lulu perfected her brother's favorite dish. The family's summery, Creole-style take on gumbo calls for from-scratch shrimp stock, making way for shrimp and crab to be added later. The base is thickened with a deep-brown roux, while boiled tomatoes and okra bring freshness and bulk. Most importantly, spices infuse every drop with bold, peppery nuance. We're betting it's best washed down with Buffett's perfect margarita.