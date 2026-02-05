This Classic Louisiana Dish Held A Special Place In Jimmy Buffett's Heart
Jimmy Buffett's legacy in the food world goes beyond margaritas and cheeseburgers. In fact, the adored singer was a huge fan of gumbo in particular. Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett had a penchant for Southern food, and this Louisiana classic is no exception.
According to The Palm Beach Post, Buffett and his sisters would enjoy the meal every time they'd see their paternal grandma in Mississippi. The younger sibling, Lucy (also called Lulu), actually wrote a cookbook named for gumbo, and it's the most popular menu item at her Alabama restaurant to boot, showing what an impact the dish made on their family.
"When Jimmy comes to my restaurant, he orders gumbo," Lucy told the publication. "He loves gumbo. He can get anything else anywhere else. But he can't get a good gumbo just anywhere."
After much trial and error, Lulu perfected her brother's favorite dish. The family's summery, Creole-style take on gumbo calls for from-scratch shrimp stock, making way for shrimp and crab to be added later. The base is thickened with a deep-brown roux, while boiled tomatoes and okra bring freshness and bulk. Most importantly, spices infuse every drop with bold, peppery nuance. We're betting it's best washed down with Buffett's perfect margarita.
Jimmy Buffett was a major foodie, especially for gumbo
Jimmy Buffett wrote a number of food-and-drink-inspired songs in his career. The 1999 track "I Will Play for Gumbo" served as an homage to the dish, and he later covered Phish's "Gumbo" for a compilation album as well. "Cheeseburger in Paradise" is all about his favorite handheld, which he calls "heaven on earth with an onion slice." There's also "Peanut Butter Conspiracy," where he references stealing peanut butter and canned sardines when low on money. Of course, he also dedicated many tunes to his favorite libations, like "Margaritaville," "Boat Drinks," and "Tin Cup Chalice," in which he sings, "give me oysters and beer for dinner every day of the year."
Buffett even dabbled in restaurateur work later in his life. To this day, many fans hope to make a pilgrimage to a Margaritaville restaurant, a chain known for its island vibes and over-the-top cocktails that started in 1987. While you won't find gumbo on the Margaritaville menu, Jimmy's Jammin' Jambalaya offers some Cajun influence to be savored.)
Similarly, Buffett had a Cheeseburger in Paradise casual dining concept between 2002 and 2020 with 38 locations in 17 states across the country. It offered a lineup of tropical cocktails, and focused mostly on burgers and handhelds – though it did have a chicken and sausage gumbo on the menu.