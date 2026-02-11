The Little-Known Brand Behind LongHorn Steakhouse's Beloved Bread

If you've ever stepped foot in a LongHorn Steakhouse, you know the feeling: that warm basket of honey-wheat bread arriving at your table, steaming and begging to be slathered with whipped butter. It's so good that you may even consider skipping the steak altogether. But save some room for the full meal because there are some insider tips for dining at LongHorn that will enhance your experience. Yet the bread can still sometimes feel like the star of the show. LongHorn fans have long sung the praises of this LongHorn signature, with its perfectly chewy crust and soft, slightly sweet interior.

So who's responsible for this crowd-pleaser? The answer might surprise you. The bread comes from Epi Breads, an Atlanta-based bakery that's been quietly supplying restaurants with high-quality, homestyle loaves for over 30 years. This isn't just ordinary bread — it has that molasses-kissed richness that pairs beautifully with everything from a juicy ribeye to one of LongHorn's most popular side dishes, like a thick and creamy soup or chewy, satisfying mac and cheese.

This delicious honey-wheat bread often receives high scores in the ranking of the best free chain restaurant breads. It's such a trademark of the LongHorn Steakhouse experience, that it probably comes as a surprise that it's not actually made on-site. But while you may not have previously heard of Epi Breads, its work speaks volumes — delivering that fresh-from-the-oven taste and consistent quality that keeps diners coming back.