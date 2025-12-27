13 LongHorn Steakhouse Tips Every Diner Should Know
If you're someone who enjoys a good restaurant steak from time to time, you may have noticed that it's hitting your wallet a little harder these days than it did about five years ago. In fact, average menu prices have increased steadily since 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. And as of April 2025, you can expect to pay as much as 31% more than you did in February 2020 for the same meal.
For this reason, it's important to have a few tips and tricks at your disposal so you can stretch your dollar as far as it will go, especially when you dine at a chain like LongHorn Steakhouse. While its prices are still reasonable in comparison to high-end steakhouses, the cost can still hit your wallet pretty hard regardless of whether you're paying for yourself or for an entire family. In this article, you'll find out how to make your trip to LongHorn the best it can be. You'll also discover tips on what to order, how to personalize your selections, and where you can save money.
1. Save money by dining at lunch
If money is tight, but you still have a hankering for a juicy steak, consider dining at LongHorn at lunchtime. Unlike Texas Roadhouse, which is a dinner-only concept (except on weekends), LongHorn has a robust lunch menu, which is served daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. except on Sundays. During lunch, you can choose from a lunch special, such as a ribeye steak sandwich, half-pound steak burger, or a seven pepper sirloin salad. Of course, the restaurant also has its delicious signature steaks available during lunch too, but at a slightly reduced price.
At one restaurant in Ohio you can save $1.50 per steak, depending on which one you order for lunch. This could amount to a $6 savings if everyone in your party of four orders a steak. Meanwhile, the Cowboy Pork Chop and the Baby Back Ribs are also less expensive, but include different portion sizes than the dinner menu. Several reviewers on Reddit even say that eating there during lunch is more economical — and better overall — than fast food. Because each LongHorn Steakhouse may have different pricing, check the menu online to see how much you could potentially save by eating there during lunch. This will help you know if lunch instead of dinner will meet your expectations.
2. Get freebies with the email club
When you sign up for the email club with LongHorn you will get a free appetizer, which amounts to about $7 to $12 in free food. You will also receive a free dessert on your birthday as well as other perks and rewards. And, you may even be emailed deals from other restaurants owned by Darden Restaurants, like Olive Garden, Cheddar's, and Ruth Chris Steakhouse.
However, some customers note that you may not even have to be a member of the restaurant's email to get a free dessert on your birthday. In fact, during one customer's dining experience, the server noticed a birthday card on the table. At the end of the meal, they brought out ice cream with whipped cream for the birthday person. So, it's definitely worth telling your server if someone in your party is celebrating their birthday. You may get an unexpected treat.
3. Don't sleep on the other entrees
If you are like most people, you go to LongHorn Steakhouse for the steak. But, on those days when you might be in the mood for something else, the restaurant offers a number of other options that are just as worthy of consideration. At the top of the list are the salmon, parmesan crusted chicken, baby back ribs, grilled shrimp, and pork chops. In fact, the Cowboy Pork Chops are so beloved by customers that you will find countless knock-off recipes on TikTok.
Plus, there are some nutritional benefits to ordering some of these items as well. According to one registered dietitian the salmon is a very healthy choice, especially when paired with a nutritious side like steamed broccoli, crispy Brussels sprouts, or plain baked potato. At just under 500 calories, this entree gives you a boost of omega-3s and protein. Likewise, the shrimp make a great option for an appetizer or low-calorie lunch when paired with a healthy side like steamed asparagus.
4. Order from the kids menu
If you aren't very hungry or if you want to save money, consider taking advantage of the kids menu deals, especially if you're ordering takeout. LongHorn typically isn't going to question the ages of the people you're ordering for, so save some money if your order is to go. If you're dining at the restaurant, some reviewers note that LongHorn doesn't always enforce the under 12 age requirements like some other restaurants do.
You could potentially get a kid-friendly sirloin and one side for about $12. The company's website doesn't indicate how big the steak is, but it does list the calories at about 320, which is about 5 to 7 ounces of steak. If you're concerned about trying out this hack, you can always explain to your server that you're not super hungry and ask if you can order off of the kid's menu. Or, you could call in advance to determine if their policy prohibits adults from ordering off of the kids menu. Either way, it's worth finding out how your local LongHorn feels about adults ordering from this version of the menu. It could be that the restaurant is happy to allow this option, especially if at least one person in your party is ordering an adult-sized entree.
5. Choose your sides with care
Whether you're looking for an authentic steakhouse mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, or a bowl of baked potato soup, the sides at LongHorn Steakhouse get rave reviews from customers. At the top of the list is the restaurant's macaroni and cheese, which is consistently ranked by reviewers as one of the best dishes at LongHorn. Made with four cheeses and bacon, you also have the option of adding a parmesan crust, too — which is well worth the extra indulgence.
As for the other sides, the mashed potatoes are no slouch either. In fact, one Reddit reviewer said: "LongHorn's mashed potatoes are the best thing God has graced this earth with," while another reviewer said that they always order the bone-in ribeye (or Outlaw Ribeye) with the crispy Brussels sprouts. Other top options include the loaded baked potato, the sweet potato with cinnamon butter, or one of the three soups. These include Baked Potato Soup, French Onion Soup, and the Shrimp & Lobster Chowder. There may be an additional charge to get soup or the mac and cheese with your entree, so be sure to ask your server before ordering.
6. Make your meal your own
LongHorn Steakhouse is very accommodating when it comes to ordering and allows you to customize your meal. This means your meal is personalized just for you. For instance, you can improve the chicken with sweet chili ginger sauce, spruce up your desserts with extra toppings or ice cream, and ask for the cinnamon sugar butter blend for your free bread. The restaurant puts this butter on the sweet potatoes; and your server will likely sprinkle the blend on your butter before bringing it to the table if you request it. Then, you just need to stir it into the butter before slathering it on your bread.
Some restaurants within the chain will even allow you to order your steak "Pittsburgh rare." This is a specific cooking method that involves grilling a thick steak quickly over extremely high heat. The end result is a charred crust on the outside and a warm, rare center. If this sounds like the perfect preparation for you, ask your server if they are able to accommodate this request. Cooking a steak this way requires a special burner and not all locations have one. But if your local LongHorn does have the equipment, it's worth the ask — especially if you prefer your steak on the rare side.
7. Consider the Outlaw Ribeye if budget allows
The Outlaw Ribeye, which is LongHorn's signature steak, is one of the more expensive cuts of meat at LongHorn coming in at around $35 for the meal. But it also gets more rave reviews from customers than any other cut of meat. Some love it because of its size, others love its bold seasonings and fire-grilled taste. In fact, one Reddit reviewer remarked that they were pleasantly surprised not only by how well the steak was cooked, but also by how well it was seasoned and prepared. Meanwhile, a former cook said this steak is over-the-top good.
Weighing in at 20 ounces, this well-marbled steak is definitely a heavyweight in terms of sizes and cuts. If you really want to try it, but are concerned about the large size and the even larger price, you could consider sharing it with a friend or family member, especially since it comes with two sides. Just be careful when ordering rare or medium rare — people say it is sometimes under done.
8. Upgrade with a parmesan crust
There's a reason why everyone orders LongHorn Steakhouse's macaroni and cheese with the parmesan crust — it is absolutely delicious. This signature crust is also served automatically on their white cheddar stuffed mushrooms, spinach dip, and chicken. But, did you know you can get this crust on just about anything you want? All you have to do is ask your server to add it.
In fact, long-time LongHorn Steakhouse employees suggest adding it to your meal any way you might like. Of course, the most obvious choice is to get it added to your steak. But you can also elevate one of your sides with this tasty crust. The steamed asparagus, baked potato, or steamed broccoli all make good choices. Even the salmon or Cowboy Pork Chops might benefit from the addition. Takeout writer Dani Zoeller noted how well the cheesy crust works on a burger. Ultimately, the cost will depend on your restaurant, but most restaurant experts say you should expect to pay about $2.50 more for this extra.
9. Customize the seasonings
LongHorn offers several distinct seasoning blends including the Grill Seasoning, Char Seasoning, and Prairie Dust for its steaks and other foods. The restaurant also puts a 7 Pepper Seasoning on its sirloin, which is worth considering on the other steaks, too. Each seasoning, while versatile, serves a distinct purpose. For instance, the restaurant says the Grill Seasoning is used on grilled items while the Char Seasoning is used on bone-in items like the Outlaw Ribeye and the New York Strip steak. And the Prairie Dust is used to enhance the flavor of chicken, fries, vegetables, and more.
You should also know that LongHorn is known for assertively seasoning their food, particularly its steaks and other meats. Consequently, some restaurant reviewers recommend requesting light seasoning if you're watching your salt intake or you don't tolerate pepper well. And, if you are a huge fan of the seasoning blends, you can likely find a copycat version online so you can recreate it at home.
10. Peruse the add-ons
If you prefer a more customized dining experience, you'll appreciate that LongHorn allows you to create all sorts of add-ons. In fact, one former employee shared that all servers have access to a point of sale system that allows them to add on a plethora of food selections. This means if you want to order the Outlaw Ribeye, but would really like a few shrimp with your meal or the parmesan crusted chicken, you can request either of these items as an add-on.
Some people also appreciate being able to add chicken tenders, salmon, lobster tail, or ribs to their entree — especially if they are splitting their entree with a loved one. And, if you are ordering a non-steak meal like the Cowboy Pork Chops or Parmesan Crusted Chicken, you can add on a sirloin steak. This trick is a great way to expand your entree and taste more of the menu without having to pay for extra side dishes. It's also a great option if you happen to be sharing an entree with a loved one.
11. Take advantage of the complimentary bread
Like many chain restaurants, LongHorn serves complimentary bread — a honey-wheat flavored loaf that is warm and thick that you slice table side. For most people who dine at LongHorn, this hearty bread has just the right amount of sweetness mixed with earthy undertones. And depending on your preference for sweetness, you may find that the lightly sweetened, warm slices taste fresher and heartier than Texas Roadhouse's buttered rolls without overwhelming your taste buds with sweetness.
For this reason, countless people recommend asking your server to keep the bread coming, especially because it pairs so well with many of the menu items. For instance, you want a slice alongside your steak or you want to sop up some of your baked potato soup with a thick slice. And, one former employee reports that bread is also great for scooping up the white cheddar sauce that comes with the mushrooms. But some customers have said that the restaurant only brings one loaf at a time. So, you may have to ask your server for more, especially if you hope to take some home with your leftovers.
12. Consider splitting an entree
LongHorn Steakhouse is known for their large, cowboy-sized portions, which is great when you're famished. However, if you're not looking for a steak as big as your head, why not split an entree instead and save a few bucks? In fact, one diner posted on Facebook that he had so much food leftover that he had enough food leftover to supply dinner and breakfast the next morning!
This is not surprising considering the Outlaw Ribeye has 1,250 calories and represents 20 ounces of meat, while the loaded baked potato and white cheddar mushrooms combine for 1,200 calories. Meanwhile, the bread, depending how much is eaten, could be as much as 200 to 600 calories. This means that a total meal can quickly exceed the recommended 2,000 calories a day diet, according to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.
For this reason, many people decide to share one of the restaurant's steaks, especially if they plan to order appetizers and desserts as well. Not only does this hack help save money, but it also means customers get to sample more of the menu without worrying about being too full. Plus, LongHorn is often very accommodating when customers decide to go this route. According to one customer, when she and her daughter decided to split a steak and salad, their server split the two items for them and delivered it to their table on separate plates. "It was the right amount of food to not feel like a food coma coming up!"
13. Avoid a wait with call ahead seating
When dining out — especially at a notoriously busy restaurant like LongHorn Steakhouse — waiting in line can put a real damper on your experience. Even if you go expecting a small wait, psychologically you may still get frustrated even though you went preparing for a delay in seating. Researchers have found that even if the restaurant wait time is shorter than the time quoted, you may still perceive the wait as longer than it really was.
You can avoid all of this frustration by leveraging the restaurant's Call-Ahead Waiting. Simply go to the website and join the wait list. If you have a larger party, however, the restaurant chain recommends speaking directly with a manager to determine when to arrive so that your party can be quickly seated. According to the website, the best time to reach a manager at LongHorn is between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. And, if waiting is a real pet peeve, consider avoiding the evening dinner rush altogether and opting for lunch or a very early dinner.