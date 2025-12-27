13 LongHorn Steakhouse Tips Every Diner Should Know

If you're someone who enjoys a good restaurant steak from time to time, you may have noticed that it's hitting your wallet a little harder these days than it did about five years ago. In fact, average menu prices have increased steadily since 2020, according to the National Restaurant Association. And as of April 2025, you can expect to pay as much as 31% more than you did in February 2020 for the same meal.

For this reason, it's important to have a few tips and tricks at your disposal so you can stretch your dollar as far as it will go, especially when you dine at a chain like LongHorn Steakhouse. While its prices are still reasonable in comparison to high-end steakhouses, the cost can still hit your wallet pretty hard regardless of whether you're paying for yourself or for an entire family. In this article, you'll find out how to make your trip to LongHorn the best it can be. You'll also discover tips on what to order, how to personalize your selections, and where you can save money.