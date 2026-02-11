Do You Need A Receipt To Return Costco Items?

Among the many reasons Costco members have such an intense loyalty to the warehouse giant is its 100% risk-free guarantee on nearly all of its items. This promise covers not only its merchandise, but also Costco memberships. This is also reflected in its incredibly flexible returns policy, which allows shoppers to do so with or without a receipt. Put simply, while physical receipts always make returns easier, Costco doesn't always require them.

Generally, when Costco members need to return an item they purchased in the warehouse, they can simply bring it to the store's returns counter to initiate the process. In the event that they don't have a physical receipt, Costco tracks member transactions via its membership account database, meaning the customer would just need to present their membership card and a valid, government-issued ID. Upon scanning their Costco membership, the store associate can typically locate the product and its corresponding transaction and product. According to a chat with Costco's Customer Service agents, if a non-member is attempting to make a return, say for a gift after the holidays, the returns associate would need at least the name of the member who purchased the item.

In most scenarios, a full refund would be issued in either cash, credit card, or store credit. Online orders being returned either in-store or online will be issued to the original form of payment method.