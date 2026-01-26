5 Costco Items It Won't Accept As Returns
Costco goes above and beyond to keep its members happy. Consider that co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatened grievous bodily harm over a proposed food court price increase, which perfectly illustrates how concerned the chain is about customer satisfaction. Part of this concern is expressed in Costco's flexible return policy, which includes a risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee for many products. The warehouse retailer even accepts returns on fruit and vegetables when the perishable items fail to meet the expectations of the shopper. Even the most generous return policy has its limits, however, so it's not all fair game at the Costco Member Services counter.
In addition to limitations on how long shoppers have to initiate returns — electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase, for instance, while some products can't be returned to the store at all. We took a closer look at Costco's return policy and compiled a list of things the store will not accept, including (but not limited to) certain adults-only consumables, gift cards, and goods with a limited lifespan. In some cases, returns are banned as a fraud deterrent, and in others, Costco abides by policies set by other companies. Knowing what's eligible for return can help you shop smarter and avoid making a potentially permanent purchase.
Cigarettes and alcohol
According to Costco's return policy, the chain does not allow returns on alcohol and cigarettes "where prohibited by law." When it comes to alcohol, some states don't allow consumers to return products to the place of purchase. For instance, Wisconsin state law forbids returns because this transaction is viewed as an unlicensed entity (the consumer) selling alcohol to another party (the retailer). However, Wisconsin retailers are free to issue refunds to customers in lieu of returns. In the case of defective alcohol products, shoppers may have some recourse depending on where they live, and your local Costco can provide more information.
While there are no specific laws regarding the return of tobacco products, there is some indication that it may be against policies enacted by tobacco companies. According to a registration statement for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings per The Securities and Exchange Commission, the company updated its policies in 2003 to no longer accept any returns unless the products were accidentally damaged. It's possible that other tobacco companies have similar policies, which would leave retailers like Costco unable to accept returns on cigarettes and other tobacco products. While there is still a slight possibility that your local Costco would accept a tobacco return, it's not a guarantee like many other products the retailer offers.
Precious metals
As a bulk grocery retailer that makes most of its money off memberships, Costco has plenty of affordable foods to tempt shoppers. The chain also offers some surprising, high-end merchandise, including a wide assortment of jewelry and precious metals. With jewelry purchases, members are allowed to make returns provided they have sufficient documentation when necessary. This may include certificates from the International Gemological Institute or the Gemological Institute of America, which are provided to the buyer upon purchase.
As for precious metals, which includes bullion products made from platinum, silver, and gold, Costco deems these items non-refundable. This policy likely stems from the constantly fluctuating value of precious metals like gold and silver. If the store accepts a return on a precious metal that has decreased in value since the sale, Costco will lose money on the transaction, therefore all precious metal sales should be considered final. If you're surprised by the fact Costco sells high-value precious metals, wait until you notice the price tags — its PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan 100 Gram Gold Bar, for example, retails for a bracing $15,149.99 as of January 2026 (via Costco).
Airline tickets
Though it's not as well-known as the chain's other services, Costco offers a helpful way for members to schedule trips while saving money. Members get an unexpected perk in the store's travel services, which can be used to find hotels, resort packages, cruises, theme parks, and air travel for discounted rates. It's worth noting that airline tickets purchased through Costco must be bundled with vacation packages, and the store can't guarantee returns on airline tickets.
Costco may be the top dog where warehouse retailers are concerned, but the chain has little say over individual airlines. While you can purchase airline tickets through Costco, you're ultimately beholden to the carrier's contract of carriage. These intricate agreements can vary from carrier to carrier, and individual airlines will dictate things like returns and exchanges. It's possible to secure a refund for a ticket within certain parameters, typically if you reserved the ticket at least seven days prior and requested the refund within 24 hours of purchase. Passengers can also buy refundable tickets for a higher cost from carriers like Delta, Southwest, and American Airlines, though cancellation fees may apply.
Shop cards and gift cards
Costco offers great deals on restaurant gift cards that allow members to dine out for a discount. The chain also provides Costco Shop Cards to members and non-members alike, and these cards can be used to pay for purchases in warehouses and online. Shop cards can also be reloaded with money when depleted. Like most other retailers, Costco has deemed gift and shop cards as non-refundable, for a few important reasons.
The procedure for refunding gift cards can be complex, as it would involve verifying the remaining funds on the card to ensure the request was legitimate. Fraudulent gift cards are also the subject of many scams, so most stores prohibit returns of them to protect against theft. There are some exceptions, however, as ten states have laws on the books that make cash refunds on gift cards mandatory up to a certain amount, ranging from $0.99 to $9.99. These states include Massachusetts, Washington, California, Oregon, New Jersey, Colorado, Maine, Vermont, Montana, and Rhode Island.
Vehicle tires
Costco's tire center stocks products for all makes, models, and types of vehicles. Members can conveniently choose tires online within Costco's database, as well as schedule service appointments and deliveries to other locations. This process is convenient to be sure, but can members return tires they're not fully satisfied with? Based on Costco's return policy, the answer to that query is a decisive: maybe? The chain categorizes items like tires and batteries as "products with a limited useful life expectancy." These products will naturally decrease in value as they're used thanks to wear and tear and depletion, but it may be possible to secure a refund or return where tires are concerned. It largely depends on the warranty that accompanies the purchase.
While a return is not a guarantee, you can protect yourself with a warranty. Costco offers warranties through manufacturers like Michelin, Firestone, BFGoodrich, and Bridgestone, as well as its own road hazard warranty. While details can vary, many tire manufacturers offer returns under certain circumstances. For example, shoppers can request a refund for Bridgestone tires purchased at Costco if they're unhappy with the performance and the request was made within 90 days. In this case, the customer would receive funds towards the purchase of new tires and would be expected to make up any difference in cost on their own.