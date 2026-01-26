5 Costco Items It Won't Accept As Returns

Costco goes above and beyond to keep its members happy. Consider that co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatened grievous bodily harm over a proposed food court price increase, which perfectly illustrates how concerned the chain is about customer satisfaction. Part of this concern is expressed in Costco's flexible return policy, which includes a risk-free, 100% satisfaction guarantee for many products. The warehouse retailer even accepts returns on fruit and vegetables when the perishable items fail to meet the expectations of the shopper. Even the most generous return policy has its limits, however, so it's not all fair game at the Costco Member Services counter.

In addition to limitations on how long shoppers have to initiate returns — electronics must be returned within 90 days of purchase, for instance, while some products can't be returned to the store at all. We took a closer look at Costco's return policy and compiled a list of things the store will not accept, including (but not limited to) certain adults-only consumables, gift cards, and goods with a limited lifespan. In some cases, returns are banned as a fraud deterrent, and in others, Costco abides by policies set by other companies. Knowing what's eligible for return can help you shop smarter and avoid making a potentially permanent purchase.