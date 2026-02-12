The Kirkland Snack Costco Members Keep Returning

Walnuts have a strange untold history dating back millions of years — from the Silk Road to the Roman Empire. What's more, contrary to popular walnut myths, the nuts have several practical uses beyond just eating (think skincare, statue cleaning, and much more). But lately, shoppers at one popular wholesale store have been dissatisfied with the walnuts there and have been flocking to the membership desk to return them. According to consumers and internet users, Kirkland Signature walnuts from Costco are consistently unpleasant in taste, texture, and smell.

For years, Costco has been confronted with walnut woes. One of the biggest recalls in Costco history featured Kirkland Signature shelled walnuts, which were pulled back in September and October 2022 because of rancid taste and smell. Based on continuing internet conversations — some as recently as January 2026 — it appears the issue is not dissolving any time soon. As one Reddit user wrote, "None of the other nuts have any issues at Costco...they really need to figure out what's going on with their walnuts."