The Kirkland Snack Costco Members Keep Returning
Walnuts have a strange untold history dating back millions of years — from the Silk Road to the Roman Empire. What's more, contrary to popular walnut myths, the nuts have several practical uses beyond just eating (think skincare, statue cleaning, and much more). But lately, shoppers at one popular wholesale store have been dissatisfied with the walnuts there and have been flocking to the membership desk to return them. According to consumers and internet users, Kirkland Signature walnuts from Costco are consistently unpleasant in taste, texture, and smell.
For years, Costco has been confronted with walnut woes. One of the biggest recalls in Costco history featured Kirkland Signature shelled walnuts, which were pulled back in September and October 2022 because of rancid taste and smell. Based on continuing internet conversations — some as recently as January 2026 — it appears the issue is not dissolving any time soon. As one Reddit user wrote, "None of the other nuts have any issues at Costco...they really need to figure out what's going on with their walnuts."
Tips for spotting bad walnuts and preserving fresh ones
While shoppers might not be able to open the bags of walnuts and smell them in the middle of the aisle, Internet users have offered tips to spot bad walnuts in the store and to keep them from spoiling at home. In the Facebook group Costco Uncensored, a commenter appearing to be a Costco employee offered the tip of squeezing the bag to check for air leaks. The person explained that pallets in the warehouse are stacked on top of each other, and it's possible for bags to puncture underneath heavy weights. Other commenters recommended removing the walnuts from the store bag and placing them in vacuum-sealed bags or mason jars, and freezing the walnuts that won't be eaten right away.
Reddit users at r/Costco went back and forth in a discussion about walnuts, with several people claiming they have abandoned Kirkland Signature (which are historically sold shelled and chopped) and transitioned to fresh, unshelled walnuts. Many users there echoed the opinion that unshelled walnuts taste better and stay preserved longer, with one stating, "I don't think I've had shelled walnuts from any supplier that weren't rancid. I think you just have to settle for eating unshelled walnuts." While peeling off the shell might take a few extra seconds, users reason that the added work is worth it to avoid the putrid taste and smell.