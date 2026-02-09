Copycat Noodles & Company Spicy Korean Steak Noodles Recipe

Noodles & Company, as its name implies, offers a variety of pasta and noodle-based dishes, often ones that highlight various cuisine types. These range from all-American mac and cheese bowls to Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes, with the last-named category including Spicy Korean Steak Noodles. This dish was added to the menu in 2016 and has proven sufficiently popular to remain there a decade later. This copycat recipe is a close copy of the Noodles & Company original, consisting of ramen in a sauce flavored with the Korean condiment gochujang. The saucy noodles are stir-fried with steak strips, cabbage, and spinach and garnished with cilantro, cucumbers, and green onions.

"This copycat Noodles & Company recipe is hearty and delicious," recipe developer Julianne De Witt says. "There is a little bit of chopping involved but it's a fairly easy recipe and once the steak is finished marinating and the veggies are prepped, the dish can be on the table in 20 minutes or so." She characterizes it as only mildly spicy due to the brand of gochujang she uses — her go-to brand is Trader Joe's, which is not particularly incendiary as gochujangs go.