Copycat Noodles & Company Chili Garlic Ramen Recipe

Popular Noodles & Company menu items include a range of pasta bowls inspired by cuisines around the world. From basil pesto cavatappi and Cajun shrimp fettuccine to Japanese pan noodles and creamy cheddar mac and cheese, there's something for a variety of tastes. Noodles & Company offers a chili garlic ramen dish featuring ramen noodles flavored with a chili garlic soy sauce. Besides the noodles, red cabbage, napa cabbage, and spinach are distributed throughout the dish, which is topped with sliced scallions, grated Parmesan, and a special Asian spice blend.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a delicious copycat version of Noodles & Company's chili garlic ramen that includes all the flavors and textures of the original. The ramen itself is packaged ramen from the supermarket shelf (just discard the flavor packs or save them for later), so no special market trip is required. The star of this dish is the chili garlic soy sauce, which is just one way you can dress up soy sauce for an umami boost to your meals. The sauce has a complex, slightly sweet flavor, with a burst of heat surprising you at the end. The crunchy texture makes it even better. Bottalico's tasty Asian spice blend follows the restaurant's original version very closely. The recipe makes ⅓ cup of the mixture, so save the leftovers for later use. We don't think you'll have a problem finishing it up because, if you're like us, you'll want to make this flavor-packed chili garlic ramen dish again and again.