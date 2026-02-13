The Costco Food Court Classic That Sold 245 Million Units In 2025

If you guessed the hot dog combo, you're absolutely right. The Costco food court's mythical $1.50 hot dog and soda meal is more than a deal. It's a metaphor for the value that the massive retailer offers its members. Costco sells a ridiculous number of hot dogs every year, and 2025 marked the highest amount yet. Per figures released during the company's annual shareholder meeting in January 2026, shoppers bought 245.1 million hot dog and soda combos in the previous fiscal year, which also happens to be the inflation-proof food court offering's 40th anniversary.

As if the sales number wasn't impressive enough, so is its growth. The Costco food court more than 150 million of its iconic combos in 2022 and almost 200 million in 2023. At the time, Chief Executive Ron Vachris had admitted the company "came up a little short" of its 200 million target (via Seattle Times). Come 2025, that goal was significantly surpassed. Meanwhile, the $4.99 rotisserie chicken, which has its own cult following, saw robust sales growth, too. Costco sold 157.4 million rotisserie chickens in the fiscal year 2025, up over 20 million from 2023.

The prices of the hot dog combo and the rotisserie chicken have remained unchanged since 1985 and 2009 respectively. Despite potentially losing money at those price points, Costco has maintained them. It's exactly the kind of thing that keeps those Costco membership renewal rates so high.