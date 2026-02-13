Turn Your Candle Warmer Into A Chocolate Fondue Maker In Minutes With This TikTok Tip
Look, just because we aren't out here making big money doesn't mean we can't live like one of the big dogs. If you, too, like to cosplay as someone out of your tax bracket every now and again, you know you don't have to dine on the world's most valuable foods to luxuriate in a meal. There are loads of ways to make your food feel a little fancier, such as garnishing with fresh herbs, making a mind-blowing lemon tahini salad dressing with a handful of pantry ingredients, or toasting pecans in butter before spooning them atop pumpkin ravioli. Now, there's a new fancy flex on TikTok that turns a candle warmer into a chocolate melter for fondue.
Transitioning your candle warmer from vibe setter to the whole moment couldn't be simpler. Where you would usually put your favorite candle, you instead place a bowl of chocolate chips (be sure to use a heat-safe bowl). While a classic chocolate fondue recipe contains whipping cream to make it creamier and liquified, it appears you can skip that step when using the candle warmer. Still, add a dollop of coconut oil to ensure a smooth, yet still thick, consistency.
As for the type of chips you should choose, you can get creative: Add semi-sweet chocolate, white, dark chocolate varieties, or a combination (maybe even a Crunch Bar). Just turn the heat lamp on and let it do its thing, stirring occasionally. Use wooden kebab sticks or leftover takeout chopsticks to dip fruit, marshmallows, bits of cake, cookies, or brownies into the melted chocolate.
@jocies.privspam
It's worth it!
Think outside the box
Since you're already being a little wacky, why not get a little funky with it and dip some savory foods in the melted chocolate. We love candied bacon and kettle-cooked potato chips, but you can also try sea salt crackers, smoked jerky, pretzel rods, popcorn, Brie, gorgonzola, hot peppers, or olives. It may sound odd, but it adds depth, a wider range of flavor, and versatility to the experience.
You might even try incorporating another flavor with the chocolate. Orange, mint, or vanilla extract adds a touch of freshness, whereas cinnamon or cayenne pepper brings the spice. If you're a big Reese's guy, mix in a spoonful of peanut butter so everything gets the peanut butter cup treatment. Turns out, there isn't much you can dip in chocolate and not enjoy.
We aren't the only ones excited about a little balling-on-a-budget fondue night. A commenter wrote in response to the video, "I haven't been using my candle warmer to its full potential." Other folks have been using it in different, ways. "This also works for chips and queso," one person chimed in. "Keeps my ramen warm," said another. If you don't have an electric candle warmer, you can try this trend with an oil burner. In this case, a tea light candle sits beneath the bowl of chocolate, gently melting it.