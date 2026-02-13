Turn Your Candle Warmer Into A Chocolate Fondue Maker In Minutes With This TikTok Tip

Look, just because we aren't out here making big money doesn't mean we can't live like one of the big dogs. If you, too, like to cosplay as someone out of your tax bracket every now and again, you know you don't have to dine on the world's most valuable foods to luxuriate in a meal. There are loads of ways to make your food feel a little fancier, such as garnishing with fresh herbs, making a mind-blowing lemon tahini salad dressing with a handful of pantry ingredients, or toasting pecans in butter before spooning them atop pumpkin ravioli. Now, there's a new fancy flex on TikTok that turns a candle warmer into a chocolate melter for fondue.

Transitioning your candle warmer from vibe setter to the whole moment couldn't be simpler. Where you would usually put your favorite candle, you instead place a bowl of chocolate chips (be sure to use a heat-safe bowl). While a classic chocolate fondue recipe contains whipping cream to make it creamier and liquified, it appears you can skip that step when using the candle warmer. Still, add a dollop of coconut oil to ensure a smooth, yet still thick, consistency.

As for the type of chips you should choose, you can get creative: Add semi-sweet chocolate, white, dark chocolate varieties, or a combination (maybe even a Crunch Bar). Just turn the heat lamp on and let it do its thing, stirring occasionally. Use wooden kebab sticks or leftover takeout chopsticks to dip fruit, marshmallows, bits of cake, cookies, or brownies into the melted chocolate.