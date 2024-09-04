Dipping Sweets In Chocolate Fondue Is Great, But Savory Foods Are Better

When you think of fondue, a bubbling pot of melted cheese likely comes to mind. But cheese fondue isn't the only version of this Swiss specialty — the chocolate version was created in New York City in the 1960s by a Swiss chef named Konrad Egli. While it's pretty typical to pair sweet ingredients with chocolate fondue (like strawberries or marshmallows), Mashed consulted an expert who says not to forget about savory ingredients. Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier, says combining savory foods with chocolate fondue is delightful. In fact, we might argue it makes the whole experience even better.

"Candied bacon or smoked jerky introduces a salted twist, while spicy tortilla chips, savory rosemary and sea salt crackers, and even seaweed snacks provide an umami-rich, unique twist to your fondue experience," says Patel. We say regular bacon would also make a tasty choice for chocolate fondue, considering that many desserts are made better with bacon — there's just something about the combination of salty, smoky, and sweet that is irresistible.

For spice lovers, try flavoring the chocolate with chilis, cayenne pepper, or chili powder for an added kick. If you're really adventurous, you could try making stuffed jalapeño poppers as a dipping option (don't be shy about wrapping them in bacon, either).