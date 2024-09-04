Dipping Sweets In Chocolate Fondue Is Great, But Savory Foods Are Better
When you think of fondue, a bubbling pot of melted cheese likely comes to mind. But cheese fondue isn't the only version of this Swiss specialty — the chocolate version was created in New York City in the 1960s by a Swiss chef named Konrad Egli. While it's pretty typical to pair sweet ingredients with chocolate fondue (like strawberries or marshmallows), Mashed consulted an expert who says not to forget about savory ingredients. Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier, says combining savory foods with chocolate fondue is delightful. In fact, we might argue it makes the whole experience even better.
"Candied bacon or smoked jerky introduces a salted twist, while spicy tortilla chips, savory rosemary and sea salt crackers, and even seaweed snacks provide an umami-rich, unique twist to your fondue experience," says Patel. We say regular bacon would also make a tasty choice for chocolate fondue, considering that many desserts are made better with bacon — there's just something about the combination of salty, smoky, and sweet that is irresistible.
For spice lovers, try flavoring the chocolate with chilis, cayenne pepper, or chili powder for an added kick. If you're really adventurous, you could try making stuffed jalapeño poppers as a dipping option (don't be shy about wrapping them in bacon, either).
Get creative with chocolate fondue pairings
You can get the best of both worlds by mixing chocolate fondue with cheeses. "Although cheese isn't a traditional fondue accompaniment, exploring this pairing can reveal unique and complementary profiles," Nicole Patel points out. She suggests trying chocolate fondue with hard cheeses since they'll be easier to dip (think English cheddar or manchego).
If you're dipping soft cheeses, Patel says they'll work best combined with some sort of foundation for easier dipping. "For a savory twist, spread Bleu Cheese or Gorgonzola on a savory cracker or melba toast to create a pungent contrast to the chocolate's sweetness," she suggests. For something super soft, like brie or goat cheese, Patel recommends forming them into balls to make them easier to dip using toothpicks.
When it comes to unusual dessert combinations worth trying, you could take inspiration from the chocolate-covered French fries McDonald's introduced in Japan and pick up some fries for your chocolate fondue night (any fries could work). If that's a winner for your palate, why stop there? Crispy potato chips could also be an excellent pairing.
Don't forget the bread with chocolate fondue
Naturally, bread is something to consider since it's a traditional fondue accompaniment. For chocolate fondue, you can definitely try pastries like croissants or sweet, fluffy breads like brioche. Nicole Patel thinks savory bread with ingredients like olives or cheese can be an exciting match with chocolate fondue, as they "provide a delightful contrast to the rich notes of dark chocolate."
Patel also suggests using seasonal breads to make the experience more festive. For a fall-themed fondue night, include autumnal treats like pumpkin bread or gingerbread in the fondue spread. With pumpkin season often starting early at places like Aldi, there are so many snack possibilities that could become part of fondue night, like pumpkin yogurt-covered pretzels (sweet, salty, and chocolatey — yes, please!) or pumpkin spice wafer rolls.
For a combo of fruit flavors and bread texture, Patel suggests "dried fruit-studded panettone for a touch of elegance." Also, to make things more interesting, you could make homemade bread bowls for the fondue, creating a unique and functional centerpiece. Just make sure to keep the chocolate hot and melty right up until it's time to serve.
Chocolate fondue can be the star of your meal
More often than not, chocolate fondue will be paired with various fruits, like strawberries and pineapple, and take on more of a dessert role. However, Nicole Patel says that chocolate fondue doesn't have to be limited to a dessert or even an appetizer — you can serve it alongside other dishes as a central part of each course. This way, you can mix and match sweet and savory ingredients for a more expansive fondue lineup.
"Consider incorporating a variety of dipping items throughout each course to enhance the pairing experience," explains Patel. "By making the chocolate fondue a consistent element of the meal, you offer your guests a chance to enjoy more diverse and sophisticated pairings beyond just berries and cake, turning the fondue into a centerpiece of the entire dining experience."
When planning your chocolate fondue courses, traditional matches such as fruits, marshmallows, and other sweet treats like pound cake are never a miss. But don't skip the chance to expand on the offerings. "Dried fruits such as apricots and figs, as well as nostalgic favorites like churros and waffles, add a delightful touch," says Patel.