The Chocolate Bar Bobby Flay Thinks Is Better Than The Rest

When we're looking for tips to elevate our next barbecue, we turn to Bobby Flay. The Food Network star and restaurateur is a certified connoisseur of all things grilled and meaty, but he also has a sweet tooth. When his sweet tooth strikes, he can't say no to a Coconut Gold Bar from Fran's Chocolates.

In a segment on Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," Flay revealed his affinity for the chocolatey, coconut-y creation from the Seattle, Washington-based confectioner. He said, "I find them to be just irresistible" and added that he could eat a whole box of them over a couple of days. Inspired by Fran's own childhood favorite, the Coconut Gold Bars are indeed reminiscent of a classic Almond Joy. However as Flay notes, Fran's version "takes it up to a level that can't be beat."

Each bar features a filling of silky smooth coconut and white chocolate ganache specially flavored with a splash of rum. It's topped with a few toasted almonds for crunch and wrapped in a shell of organic dark chocolate. "They're just incredibly flavorful. They're creamy, sweet, really rich," Flay raved. "You can really taste the coconut, and to me, that's the key." Since it's well known that the chef's all-time favorite dessert is a 12-pound, 12-layer coconut cake from South Carolina's Peninsula Grill, it's no wonder that he fell in love with this candy bar.