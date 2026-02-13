The Chocolate Bar Bobby Flay Thinks Is Better Than The Rest
When we're looking for tips to elevate our next barbecue, we turn to Bobby Flay. The Food Network star and restaurateur is a certified connoisseur of all things grilled and meaty, but he also has a sweet tooth. When his sweet tooth strikes, he can't say no to a Coconut Gold Bar from Fran's Chocolates.
In a segment on Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate," Flay revealed his affinity for the chocolatey, coconut-y creation from the Seattle, Washington-based confectioner. He said, "I find them to be just irresistible" and added that he could eat a whole box of them over a couple of days. Inspired by Fran's own childhood favorite, the Coconut Gold Bars are indeed reminiscent of a classic Almond Joy. However as Flay notes, Fran's version "takes it up to a level that can't be beat."
Each bar features a filling of silky smooth coconut and white chocolate ganache specially flavored with a splash of rum. It's topped with a few toasted almonds for crunch and wrapped in a shell of organic dark chocolate. "They're just incredibly flavorful. They're creamy, sweet, really rich," Flay raved. "You can really taste the coconut, and to me, that's the key." Since it's well known that the chef's all-time favorite dessert is a 12-pound, 12-layer coconut cake from South Carolina's Peninsula Grill, it's no wonder that he fell in love with this candy bar.
Fran's Chocolates has a number of high-profile fans
In the Food Network clip, Bobby Flay refers to Fran's Chocolates founder Fran Bigelow as "one of the best-known artisanal chocolatiers in the country." So the story goes, Bigelow was inspired to open her own candy shop and patisserie in 1982 after visiting Paris, Julia Child-style. Nearly 45 years later, the Seattle native ships her chocolates all over the world.
Needless to say, Bobby Flay isn't the only celebrity fan of Fran's treats. The Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, counts them as one of her go-to hostess gifts to bring to a dinner party (particularly the brand's caramels). Oprah Winfrey also praised Fran's salted caramels (both the milk and dark chocolate varieties) on her "O List" of favorite things back in 2006. But Fran's most high-profile customers may very well be Barack and Michelle Obama.
The president fell head over heels for the confectioner's Smoked Salt Caramels, featuring sea salt and milk chocolate, during his 2008 presidential campaign. Barack has enjoyed eating them since then. Fran's even created a custom set of caramels in a blue box featuring the presidential seal because the Obamas wanted to give them to guests. If that's not as close as a brand could get to being the official gourmet chocolate of the United States, we don't know what is.