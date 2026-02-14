What To Order At Waffle House When You Just Don't Know What To Get

Waffle House is an institution in the Southern part of the United States, beloved for its affordable prices, reliable business hours (you can always count on Waffle House to be open), and its consistently tasty food. Regulars know that if you want to get the most out of your Waffle House experience, you can't stick to just one menu item. To dine like a true pro, you've got to act like you're at a fine dining establishment and arrange your own custom tasting menu. We're talking appetizer, entree, dessert.

To kick off a Waffle House visit, start with something salty and meaty from the à la carte menu. You can pretend to browse, but the correct answer to "What would you like to start with?" is always, "Biscuits and gravy, please." We're not saying you can't find better biscuits anywhere — many folks believe Hardee's biscuits and gravy reign supreme – but with Waffle House's version, the biscuit is sliced in half and grilled, creating a crispy texture that complements the creamy white gravy. Plus, you really can't say you had a proper Southern breakfast without it.

Now, this is where most folks would tell you to order the All-Star Special for your entree, which gives you a waffle, eggs, a choice of protein, a choice between hash browns or grits, and toast. While that is a perfectly respectable order, a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is worth considering instead. Not only do you get all the same choices (how you like your eggs, which toast you'd like it on, hash browns or grits), but it already comes perfectly assembled. And trust us when we tell you, Waffle House knows how to put together a mean breakfast sandwich.