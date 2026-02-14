What To Order At Waffle House When You Just Don't Know What To Get
Waffle House is an institution in the Southern part of the United States, beloved for its affordable prices, reliable business hours (you can always count on Waffle House to be open), and its consistently tasty food. Regulars know that if you want to get the most out of your Waffle House experience, you can't stick to just one menu item. To dine like a true pro, you've got to act like you're at a fine dining establishment and arrange your own custom tasting menu. We're talking appetizer, entree, dessert.
To kick off a Waffle House visit, start with something salty and meaty from the à la carte menu. You can pretend to browse, but the correct answer to "What would you like to start with?" is always, "Biscuits and gravy, please." We're not saying you can't find better biscuits anywhere — many folks believe Hardee's biscuits and gravy reign supreme – but with Waffle House's version, the biscuit is sliced in half and grilled, creating a crispy texture that complements the creamy white gravy. Plus, you really can't say you had a proper Southern breakfast without it.
Now, this is where most folks would tell you to order the All-Star Special for your entree, which gives you a waffle, eggs, a choice of protein, a choice between hash browns or grits, and toast. While that is a perfectly respectable order, a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is worth considering instead. Not only do you get all the same choices (how you like your eggs, which toast you'd like it on, hash browns or grits), but it already comes perfectly assembled. And trust us when we tell you, Waffle House knows how to put together a mean breakfast sandwich.
So many options, it's like bespoke breakfast
Your Waffle House order says a lot about who you are as a person, and if you aren't getting something that gives you a little taste of all the hits — we've got some questions. As for choosing between grits or hash browns, the answer is clear. I prefer my hash browns plain, with just a bit of ketchup, to fully appreciate their crunchy texture. However, there's a whole language surrounding Waffle House's hash browns, whether you like them "smothered" with sautéed onions, "covered" with melted American cheese, "chunked" with ham, "diced" with grilled tomatoes, "peppered" with jalapeños, "capped" with grilled mushrooms, "topped" with chili, or "country" with sausage gravy. Get weird, get wacky, it's Waffle House, and we support you.
As for dessert, you already know what it is, y'all. Much like your hash browns, you can get your waffle tailored to suit your taste preferences. I tend to go with a classic chocolate chip waffle with extra butter and just a bit of syrup. However, for those times when you're still feeling adventurous even after all the carbs, there's the tastiest item on Waffle House's secret menu: the choco-PB dream. It may not be an official menu item, but it can be ordered. Just order a waffle with both chocolate chips and peanut butter chips. If you prefer something a little less dessert-like, there are also the pecan or blueberry waffles.