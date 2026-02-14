The Once-Popular Sandwich Chain Pushing For A Comeback
If you have fond memories of hot chicken carbonara and black angus steakhouse subs (not to mention those bizarre Quiznos spongmonkeys), but have a hard time finding them now, it's because the chain has dwindled to a fraction of what it once was. Quiznos had around 5,000 outlets globally in the early 2000s, of which about 4,700 were in the U.S.. Then, in the decade between 2007 and 2017, it lost a whopping 90% of its outlets. Despite filing for bankruptcy in 2014, Quiznos continued to plummet. The precipitous fall was a result of multiple factors, including a business model that essentially earned money by squeezing franchisee profits. While still a shadow of its Subway-competing days, Quiznos is making moves that could be the start of a comeback.
Quiznos' rapid decline in the early 21st century is proof of just how quickly fortunes can change in the QSR industry. Even Subway, the sandwich chain Quiznos played second fiddle to for years, is at its lowest restaurant count in the United States in the last 20 years after closing over 600 locations in 2024. In contrast, the Quiznos outlet that opened in Tucson, Arizona, that same year broke the company's opening day sales record. At its current relatively small scale, the hot sub brand is nimble and trying a ton of new things, some of which are starting to stick. New partnerships, a novel modular restaurant format that could significantly speed up expansion, and the self-awareness to not repeat past mistakes are all part of the new Quiznos.
How Quiznos is transforming the brand and its outlets from the ground up
When Quiznos opened in 1981 and started dishing out hot subs, it attracted significant attention and business. Now, the company is going to have to do a lot more to differentiate itself. The revival mantra is a comprehensive overhaul from the ground up. Acquired by the Rego Restaurant Group in 2018 and under a new CEO since March 2025, the Quiznos turnaround started with its outlets and updated kitchen equipment. The toaster has made way for deep fryers and grills, resulting in more varied flavors and faster prep for a high-potential drive-thru sales category. New items like the Asian Steak Dipper, the Steakhouse Philly, and even a vegetarian protein-based Beyond Italian Sausage sandwich are all joining Quiznos fan favorites on the updated menu.
The company's partnership with the Nebraska-based convenience store and gas chain Pump and Pantry in 2022 has also added fuel to the fire (pun intended). After four successful outlets, the company plans on adding six more to its roster. Expansion remains crucial to success, which has led to Quiznos' innovative Qube concept. These prefabricated outlets require less time and space to set up and come fully equipped, making the opening of new outlets a more streamlined affair. Most importantly, this entices franchisees.
Rego's new chief executive, Neel Patel, also aims to avoid old mistakes and says that franchisee profitability is his highest priority (via QSR Magazine). Growing up eating at Quiznos, Patel recognizes that despite its significantly diminished footprint, the brand still has recall value from its heyday — a valuable ingredient in what he hopes is a recipe for success.