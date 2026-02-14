The Once-Popular Sandwich Chain Pushing For A Comeback

If you have fond memories of hot chicken carbonara and black angus steakhouse subs (not to mention those bizarre Quiznos spongmonkeys), but have a hard time finding them now, it's because the chain has dwindled to a fraction of what it once was. Quiznos had around 5,000 outlets globally in the early 2000s, of which about 4,700 were in the U.S.. Then, in the decade between 2007 and 2017, it lost a whopping 90% of its outlets. Despite filing for bankruptcy in 2014, Quiznos continued to plummet. The precipitous fall was a result of multiple factors, including a business model that essentially earned money by squeezing franchisee profits. While still a shadow of its Subway-competing days, Quiznos is making moves that could be the start of a comeback.

Quiznos' rapid decline in the early 21st century is proof of just how quickly fortunes can change in the QSR industry. Even Subway, the sandwich chain Quiznos played second fiddle to for years, is at its lowest restaurant count in the United States in the last 20 years after closing over 600 locations in 2024. In contrast, the Quiznos outlet that opened in Tucson, Arizona, that same year broke the company's opening day sales record. At its current relatively small scale, the hot sub brand is nimble and trying a ton of new things, some of which are starting to stick. New partnerships, a novel modular restaurant format that could significantly speed up expansion, and the self-awareness to not repeat past mistakes are all part of the new Quiznos.