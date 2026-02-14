Gordon Ramsay's Secret To A Next-Level Grilled Cheese Is One Simple Vegetable

Grilled cheese is a late night staple and perfect comfort food that you can throw together in just a few minutes. It may strike some as purely basic, yet with a little extra time and some slightly more high-end ingredients, you can make the ultimate grilled cheese sandwich or play around with some cheese combinations chefs swear by to up the ante and dial in your flavors. But it might seem unnecessary to ask a multi Michelin-starred chef for advice on the simple grilled cheese sandwich.

Then again, Chef Gordon Ramsay is not one to keep his opinions to himself. When it comes to his go-to single vegetable addition for an amazing grilled cheese, Ramsay recommends you bring on the onions.

His constant flow of advice and acerbic personality, alongside undoubted skill, have made Ramsay a polarizing figure among his fellow chefs. But in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Ramsay was strictly on his best behavior as he shared, among other things, his advice for melted sandwich perfection. Caramelized onions and grilled cheese, he said, would make an excellent and simple pairing. Sure, it may take a little bit of chef's knowledge and kitchen skill to make these onions really sing, but when you know what you're doing, they can be whipped up in minutes. And the sweet, savory, slightly pungent flavor of the onions can go great with dozens of melted cheeses, though Ramsay recommends an aged cheddar.