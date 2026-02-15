Which Has Cheaper Eggs: Aldi Or Trader Joe's?
More than just a humble breakfast item, eggs are an undisputed household staple for many shoppers. You'd be hard-pressed (hard-boiled?) to find a more nutritious food, and their versatility means that eggs can be incorporated into some seriously delicious recipes. While egg prices skyrocketed in early 2025, costs have thankfully decreased in the months since. Even so, budget-minded shoppers still want to find the best deals at their preferred grocery stores.
As always, we're here to help break down the numbers. Mashed compared egg prices at Aldi and Trader Joe's to see which store offered the best deals. First, the fine print: we crunched the numbers at stores local to us, so prices may be slightly different where you live. Stock availability can also vary, and some products may not be available at every Aldi or Trader Joe's location. The good news is that both chains are known for having a sizable selection of private-label brands, and while Trader Joe's can be a bit pricier than Aldi, both stores are pretty affordable overall.
Aldi: cheaper eggs and greater variety
Aldi is known for affordable groceries, so it shouldn't be surprising that the chain has lower prices across the board. When it comes to selection, Aldi offers your standard grade A large eggs, as well as cage-free, pasture-raised, and free-range eggs. These terms can be confusing, so here's a quick primer: pasture-raised generally means chickens have more space to roam, though the label is not regulated by the USDA. The USDA does recognize free-range and cage-free labels. Free-range means chickens have outdoor access, while cage-free indicates they are not confined to cages.
As for Aldi's eggs, the Goldhen Grade A Large White Eggs are the cheapest of the bunch at $2.19 per dozen. Costs increase from there, but Aldi's options remain more affordable than those at Trader Joe's. The Simply Nature Organic Cage Free Brown Eggs are the most expensive option at Aldi, retailing for $4.69 per dozen. Next are the Goldhen Pasture Raised Large Brown Grade A Eggs, which cost $4.35, then the Free Range Large Brown Grade A Eggs at $4.25. Aldi shoppers can also snag a dozen Goldhen Cage Free Large Grade A Eggs for $3.19.
Trader Joe's: fewer choices and higher prices
Compared to Aldi, Trader Joe's offers a more limited egg selection. Shoppers can get a dozen Pasture Raised Large Brown Eggs for $5.99, or they can opt for the 12-count Organic Pasture Raised Large Brown Eggs for $6.99. The USDA maintains strict standards for organic foods, which for eggs means chickens must be cage-free, have outdoor access, and consume organic feed free from fertilizers and pesticides.
Aldi is the clear winner on egg affordability, offering similar options to Trader Joe's along with additional choices. Aldi also has another advantage over Trader Joe's that could impact convenience depending on where you live. Trader Joe's is slow to open locations in new areas, as the chain prefers a more meticulous approach when it comes to expansion. On the other hand, Aldi operates over 2,000 locations spread out over 36 states. Not only is the discount retailer more economical for eggs, but it's also more accessible for many shoppers.