Which Has Cheaper Eggs: Aldi Or Trader Joe's?

More than just a humble breakfast item, eggs are an undisputed household staple for many shoppers. You'd be hard-pressed (hard-boiled?) to find a more nutritious food, and their versatility means that eggs can be incorporated into some seriously delicious recipes. While egg prices skyrocketed in early 2025, costs have thankfully decreased in the months since. Even so, budget-minded shoppers still want to find the best deals at their preferred grocery stores.

As always, we're here to help break down the numbers. Mashed compared egg prices at Aldi and Trader Joe's to see which store offered the best deals. First, the fine print: we crunched the numbers at stores local to us, so prices may be slightly different where you live. Stock availability can also vary, and some products may not be available at every Aldi or Trader Joe's location. The good news is that both chains are known for having a sizable selection of private-label brands, and while Trader Joe's can be a bit pricier than Aldi, both stores are pretty affordable overall.