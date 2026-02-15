Costco's Versatile Storage Set Is Great For Solving Kitchen Space Problems

Costco members love saving money on bulk groceries, but the store has lots to offer when it comes to kitchen and household goods. The warehouse retailer also carries appliances, utensils, cookware, and more, and can even help with kitchen organization thanks to one particularly nifty product. In our roundup of the best new items at Costco in February 2026, we were pretty impressed by the Seville Classics Acacia 10-piece Box Set.

Priced at $37.99, these handcrafted storage boxes come in six distinct sizes for instant customization. Special silicone feet help anchor the boxes in place, while the acacia wood is easy to clean, holds up well against moisture damage, and is naturally resistant to microbes. While designed for kitchen drawers, the Seville Classics set also works well in bathrooms and home offices.

Something to keep in mind: As an online-only exclusive, this item can't be found in Costco stores and must be purchased via the app or website. However, members still receive free standard shipping, with an express shipping option available for an additional fee.