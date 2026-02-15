Costco's Versatile Storage Set Is Great For Solving Kitchen Space Problems
Costco members love saving money on bulk groceries, but the store has lots to offer when it comes to kitchen and household goods. The warehouse retailer also carries appliances, utensils, cookware, and more, and can even help with kitchen organization thanks to one particularly nifty product. In our roundup of the best new items at Costco in February 2026, we were pretty impressed by the Seville Classics Acacia 10-piece Box Set.
Priced at $37.99, these handcrafted storage boxes come in six distinct sizes for instant customization. Special silicone feet help anchor the boxes in place, while the acacia wood is easy to clean, holds up well against moisture damage, and is naturally resistant to microbes. While designed for kitchen drawers, the Seville Classics set also works well in bathrooms and home offices.
Something to keep in mind: As an online-only exclusive, this item can't be found in Costco stores and must be purchased via the app or website. However, members still receive free standard shipping, with an express shipping option available for an additional fee.
The first step toward a neat and tidy kitchen
Costco's Seville Classics Acacia Box Set is just the thing to get your kitchen drawers in good shape, but why stop there? Knowing when to discard worn-out cooking utensils also helps with organization, as it prevents drawers from becoming overly crowded. Signs such as rust spots, cracked wood, and disintegrating rubber signal that your kitchen tools need to be replaced.
If you need help managing general kitchen clutter, try to limit decorative items on counters and near food prep areas, as they can infringe upon your workspace. When it comes to appliances, any devices not used daily should be stored elsewhere.
If you're dealing with a small kitchen that lacks cabinet space, vertical storage is the way to go. In this case, Costco comes to the rescue again with its TRINITY Basics EcoStorage 5-tier NSF Certified Rack, which offers an impressive 250-pound capacity, plus adjustable shelves to perfectly suit your storage needs. This rack can also be combined with the iDESIGN Pantry Bins to keep items neat and readily accessible.