For "Spider-Man" franchise actor Tom Holland, the gap between the third and fourth Marvel movies hasn't been uneventful. During that time, whilst maintaining his famed relationship with Zendeya, Holland also conceived and launched a successful non-alcoholic beer brand — Bero Brewing, Inc.

After "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wrapped in 2021, Holland completed dry January in 2022. The star became sober through the experience. He worked with investors and brewers to create Bero in the years following that shift. Holland said he wanted to fill the gap he perceived for people who don't consume alcohol, but who still appreciate the drinking culture and the social outlet it provides. In a message to Bero drinkers on the brand's website, Holland stated, "With Bero, I felt there was so much opportunity, not just to create a fantastic beer, but to also make a product that makes it simpler to live your best life."

Based on NCS survey data and consumer research by ISWR, Forbes reported in December 2025 that almost 49% of Americans said they were trying to reduce their alcohol consumption, while the number of low-alcohol consumers grew by 36 million people from 2022-2024. Holland's brand in particular has received positive attention on Reddit, where connoisseurs of low-ABV brews have ranked Bero among the best non-alcoholic beers on the market.