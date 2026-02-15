The Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand Created By Tom Holland
For "Spider-Man" franchise actor Tom Holland, the gap between the third and fourth Marvel movies hasn't been uneventful. During that time, whilst maintaining his famed relationship with Zendeya, Holland also conceived and launched a successful non-alcoholic beer brand — Bero Brewing, Inc.
After "Spider-Man: No Way Home" wrapped in 2021, Holland completed dry January in 2022. The star became sober through the experience. He worked with investors and brewers to create Bero in the years following that shift. Holland said he wanted to fill the gap he perceived for people who don't consume alcohol, but who still appreciate the drinking culture and the social outlet it provides. In a message to Bero drinkers on the brand's website, Holland stated, "With Bero, I felt there was so much opportunity, not just to create a fantastic beer, but to also make a product that makes it simpler to live your best life."
Based on NCS survey data and consumer research by ISWR, Forbes reported in December 2025 that almost 49% of Americans said they were trying to reduce their alcohol consumption, while the number of low-alcohol consumers grew by 36 million people from 2022-2024. Holland's brand in particular has received positive attention on Reddit, where connoisseurs of low-ABV brews have ranked Bero among the best non-alcoholic beers on the market.
Details and consumer feedback for Bero non-alcoholic beer
Bero non-alcoholic beer comes in four varieties: Kingston Golden Pils, Edge Hill Hazy IPA, Noon Wheat, and Double Tasty West Coast Style IPA. The beverages range from 70-90 calories per can, and each contains between 12-19 grams of carbs. The brand also touts no added sugar. Because it goes through a traditional fermentation process, each can of Bero also contains a small amount of alcohol (less than .5%). However, the amount falls below the legal threshold for non-alcoholic beverages, and below the alcohol content typically found in soy sauce, according to the company's website. Bero can be ordered online and found at restaurants and retail stores, including Target in the U.S., though some Reddit users have reported inconsistencies with Target's stock.
Someone in the subreddit r/NABEER credited Bero with helping them make it through February without drinking alcohol for a second consecutive year. The user stated that Edge Hill Hazy IPA is their favorite flavor, while their girlfriend prefers the Noon Wheat. In another thread, users praised the attention Holland is bringing to non-alcoholic beer. As one Redditor wrote, "Having a choice when you chose not to drink shouldn't be insulted with a soda or a token option such as Heineken 0." The person went on to say they enjoyed the taste of Bero but would not stock their fridge with it because of the high price point.