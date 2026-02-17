5 Celebrities Turned Away From Gordon Ramsay's Restaurants

Over the course of his career, Gordon Ramsay has forged a culinary entertainment empire complete with television shows, cookbooks, and a multitude of restaurants. While the chef is best known for shouting profanities on TV, Ramsay has been a successful restaurateur since 1998. The chef's restaurant group owns and operates 88 dining establishments throughout the world, with restaurants in the U.K., the U.S., South Korea, Thailand, France, and many other locales. Ramsay's restaurants have been awarded multiple Michelin stars over the years, which means getting a reservation can be challenging for even world-famous celebrities. In fact, several stars have found themselves turned away or, in some instances, kicked out of Ramsay's establishments.

As one singer learned the hard way, dress codes are sometimes non-negotiable, and just because you're a world-famous pop star or tennis legend does not mean you can score a table at the last minute. Celebrities may be able to charm the pants off regular folks, but Ramsay has proven that he cares less about schmoozing and more about running a tight ship (or enacting a bit of revenge on those he's beefed with in the past, collateral damage be damned).