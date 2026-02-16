How Did Elephant Ears Get Their Name?

Some of the most exciting seasonal food in America has to be fair food, typically seen in the warm weather months, when state and county fairs pop up around the country. For the most part, fair food favorites include corn dogs, fresh lemonade, popcorn, candy apples, frozen bananas, barbecue, funnel cakes, deep-fried everything, and a tasty treat known as elephant ears. These flat, fried pieces of dough get their sweetness from a coating of cinnamon and sugar. They are warm, crispy yet chewy, and easy to carry around as you navigate through rows of carnival games, rides, and livestock pens. Depending on the seller and where you are in the country, you may also hear elephant ears referred to as fry bread, beaver tails (mostly in Canada), doughboys, fry dough, or frying saucers. As to why so many purveyors call them elephant ears, well, one glance tells you why.

The large, irregular shape of the treat looks remarkably like the floppy ears of the beloved pachyderms, but many point out that the confection's taste is similar to another fair favorite, funnel cakes. The difference between funnel cakes and elephant ears is that funnel cakes consist of a self-rising batter, and elephant ears are made from a yeasted dough (although yeast isn't always used) that is rested and manually stretched, which is why the shape isn't uniform. A finishing of melted butter and cinnamon sugar is just one of many ways an elephant ear can be served. You might also find them garnished with savory toppings, fruit pie fillings, custard, and chocolate. Of course, you don't have to wait for fair season to enjoy them; you can easily make elephant ears at home.