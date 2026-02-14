Celebrity Chefs' Wildest On-Camera Blowups

Thanks to shows like "MasterChef" and "Hell's Kitchen," where the likes of Gordon Ramsay yell at chefs for making mistakes, there's an idea that professional chefs are often tense and shout all the time. Although those close to famous chefs say they're not always angry in real life, they do still have huge blowups that usually end up in news circuits worldwide.

Chef blowups range from loud and explosive to quiet yet lethal. Just how loud these meltdowns get depends on the nature of each chef. For someone like Marco Pierre White, for example, a softly-spoken threat has the same impact as a screaming tirade from a red-faced Hulk.

On that note, we've rounded up a list of instances where famous chefs and cooks either forgot to keep their tempers in check or knowingly vented their anger at others while the cameras were still rolling. Many of these blowups happened many years ago, but were so intense and memorable that people still talk about them today. Buckle up, because things are about to get loud.