Here's Why We Ranked Hebrew National Hot Dogs So Poorly

Hot dogs are a food that inspires plenty of brand loyalty among hungry Americans. One of the best-known brands is Hebrew National, whose 100% kosher beef franks are pretty ubiquitous. Still, with so many other options available, we tried and ranked 11 different brands to find out which are the best choices for your next cookout. When the dust settled, Hebrew National ended up in second-to-last place. While that's a potentially surprising result for hot dog lovers, there are good reasons behind that outcome.

First, although the weight of a Hebrew National dog is on par with other brands, it's too short for a standard bun. That will leave unpleasantly boring bits of bread on each end. The franks are also not thick and hearty enough to justify the shorter length.

In contrast, the review of the top-ranked contender, Trader Joe's uncured beef hot dogs, noted it extends past the end of the typical bun. In a similar vein, second-place 365 by Whole Foods Market uncured beef hot dogs were described as "max[ed] out in both the length and width departments."