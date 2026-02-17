We Tried 27 Bottled Water Brands And This Was The Worst

If you think cola is America's go-to drink, think again. In 2017, the Beverage Marketing Corporation found that the top-purchased packaged beverage in the U.S. was bottled water. It hasn't changed over time either, with the International Bottled Water Association saying water retail sales reached more than $50 billion in 2024, reflecting the highest volume growth rate across the category. You're likely one of these H2O-loving shoppers, since more than half of Americans consume bottled water every week (via YouGov).

Most water fans know bottled waters aren't created equal, so they have a go-to brand. To find the best, Mashed contributor Steven Luna tasted and ranked 27 bottled water brands. And while Acqua Panna was named the best bottled water brand, you may be surprised at the lowest-ranked option. According to Luna, Ethos was the worst bottled water brand he tasted.

You've likely seen Ethos bottles at Starbucks, which acquired the company in 2005. The brand's claim to fame is that part of your purchase (specifically, 5 cents) supports clean water access to children in need around the globe. Benevolent? Sure. Tasty? No.

"Ethos bottled water tastes like tap water. Not filtered tap water, either, just whatever comes out of the spigot when you turn the handle," Luna reports. He likes that the brand inspires awareness of the Western privilege of having clean water at our fingertips, but "if Ethos gave just a little more effort to the water in the bottle, it would be a no-brainer."