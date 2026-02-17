The Coney Island Bar Where Al Capone Earned The Name 'Scarface'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the restaurants Al Capone enjoyed in the US, Brooklyn's Harvard Inn is among the most notorious. And it's not because of the drinks — it's where Capone got his nickname, "Scarface."

Johnny Torrio, an organized crime pioneer, brought Capone deeper into the gangster world after meeting in Park Slope in the early 1900s. After keeping a few on-the-books jobs and assisting Torrio with errands, Capone was introduced to gangster Frankie Yale, who worked at Coney Island's Harvard Inn. Capone was eventually hired as a bouncer and bartender. One night, he made a lewd comment to a woman at the establishment. Her brother, Frank Galluccio, gave him a wallop. Capone was allegedly unfazed, and Galluccio responded by slashing his cheek and neck out of fear. The resulting scars earned him his infamous moniker.

The altercation made a bloody mess on both Capone and the bar floor, says Laurence Bergreen's 1994 biography, "Capone: The Man and the Era" (via the New York Post). Surprisingly, some say Galluccio gave Capone a job later on to bury the hatchet. The future mob boss reportedly despised his injuries. It's the reason most post-incident photos of him were taken from the side of his face without scars, and why folks knew not to use his nickname within earshot.