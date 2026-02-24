Marcus Samuelsson's Favorite Fried Fish Sandwich Is Found On This Atlantic Island

Professional cooks aren't too gourmet to indulge in a modest handheld. Celebrity chefs have go-to sandwich shop orders just like the rest of us. For instance, Amanda Freitag loves New Jersey's signature Taylor ham, egg, and cheese, while Andrew Zimmern is partial to a brisket and pastrami combo. Chef Marcus Samuelsson is no different, but you'll need to leave the country to try his favorite fish sandwich of all time.

It hails from Art Mel's Spicy Dicy, a Bermuda institution for almost 30 years. "Art Mel's Spicy Dicy ... started as a roadside stand offering famous fish sandwiches," the chef told Forbes. "This is the biggest and best fried fish sandwich I have ever had. And with cheese and coleslaw and a ginger beer, it is perfection."

What makes the sandwich so special, you ask? It's fish pon bun, one of Bermuda's most essential culinary treasures that doubles as a beloved hangover cure. The fish is typically beer-battered, like U.K. fish and chips, then dredged in a spicy seasoning mix and flash-fried in soybean oil. It usually comes on raisin toast with some sort of slaw and assorted condiments. At Art Mel's, the raisin bread is made in-house, and snapper or wahoo are the go-to cuts of fish. It's crowned with tartar sauce and coleslaw, but you can go all-out with lettuce, tomato, and Scotch bonnet hot sauce, too, if you fancy.