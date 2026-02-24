Marcus Samuelsson's Favorite Fried Fish Sandwich Is Found On This Atlantic Island
Professional cooks aren't too gourmet to indulge in a modest handheld. Celebrity chefs have go-to sandwich shop orders just like the rest of us. For instance, Amanda Freitag loves New Jersey's signature Taylor ham, egg, and cheese, while Andrew Zimmern is partial to a brisket and pastrami combo. Chef Marcus Samuelsson is no different, but you'll need to leave the country to try his favorite fish sandwich of all time.
It hails from Art Mel's Spicy Dicy, a Bermuda institution for almost 30 years. "Art Mel's Spicy Dicy ... started as a roadside stand offering famous fish sandwiches," the chef told Forbes. "This is the biggest and best fried fish sandwich I have ever had. And with cheese and coleslaw and a ginger beer, it is perfection."
What makes the sandwich so special, you ask? It's fish pon bun, one of Bermuda's most essential culinary treasures that doubles as a beloved hangover cure. The fish is typically beer-battered, like U.K. fish and chips, then dredged in a spicy seasoning mix and flash-fried in soybean oil. It usually comes on raisin toast with some sort of slaw and assorted condiments. At Art Mel's, the raisin bread is made in-house, and snapper or wahoo are the go-to cuts of fish. It's crowned with tartar sauce and coleslaw, but you can go all-out with lettuce, tomato, and Scotch bonnet hot sauce, too, if you fancy.
Is the Art Mel's Spicy Dicy fish sandwich worth the trip?
Fish pon bun isn't hard to track down in Bermuda, but locals and tourists alike say Art Mel's is worth a visit, as long as you're prepared. Art Mel's only serves to-go ordersand accepts cash. You may also need to rustle up a bit of patience if you go during peak hours, as the line can be long.
Don't let the blink-and-you-miss-it outpost's plain appearance fool you. It has a no-frills interior and a menu to match, sticking to essentials like fish cakes, chicken burgers, and peas and rice, but it's legendary for a reason.
TripAdvisor reviewers sang the sandwich's praises for its massive size (many say two people can share one) and impeccable freshness. "There aren't enough words to describe this fish sandwich. I have been dreaming about it since I got home," one admitted. " ... This was genuinely the best fish sandwich I've ever had! Let not the raisin bread deter you! Let not the venue's inaccessibility avert you! Make haste to the Spicy Dicy!" raved another.
If you don't feel like trekking to the Hamilton staple, you can find stellar fish pon bun elsewhere. Bermuda Tourism Authority recommends Seaside Grill for unparalleled fresh fish, Swizzle Inn for lunch with cocktails (it's the oldest pub in Bermuda, and the country's signature rum swizzle originated there), and Mama Angie's Coffee Shop to eat like a true local.