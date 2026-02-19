The $50 Million Invention Behind Chick-Fil-A's Signature Chicken

While Chick-fil-A's superior fried chicken sandwich may be its most popular offering, the chain also features several grilled items on its menu. The first grilled chicken option debuted back in 1989, but it took the restaurant much longer to perfect the process. In 2014, Chick-fil-A announced the release of three upgraded grilled items, the product of a $50 million research and development project that took seven years to complete. These revamped entrees included the Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, and Grilled Nuggets, which all became permanent menu fixtures (alongside grilled chicken wraps and salads).

A major part of the process was the creation of a proprietary grill that could replicate the flavor of charbroiled chicken in a speedy fast-food environment. Chick-fil-A collaborated with Garland Grills, a major manufacturer of commercial kitchen equipment, to create a two-sided cast-iron grill with grates similar to what you find on backyard beauties (aka kettle grills). Before cooking, the chicken was prepped in a simple marinade containing herbs, garlic, sea salt, and lemon, which was one of the more than 1,200 recipes the restaurant tested.