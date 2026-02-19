The Burger King Sandwich Even Celebrities Couldn't Make Popular

Burger King's burgers are no doubt its claim to fame, but the fast food chain has launched plenty of alternative menu items over the years — and the list goes beyond chicken sandwiches. Take the Flame-Broiled Meatloaf Sandwich, which hit B.K. locations in 1993. Despite multiple celebrity endorsements on the airwaves, it ended up being cut from the lineup.

The sandwich featured a meatloaf patty, raw onions, and ketchup on a long sesame seed bun. It was part of the Dinner Baskets & Table Service promotion, a two-year campaign that beckoned customers to sit down for a proper meal at the chain rather than snagging a bag from the drive-thru. The brand even got MLB icon and sportscaster Bob Uecker and actor Dan Cortese to back the sammy in their own respective commercials, both showing it paired with a salad and baked potato instead of typical fries. Alas, the ads weren't enough — the meatloaf masterpiece was nixed from stores in 1994, less than a year after it launched.

According to a Retroist writer who tried it, "The patty was thicker than a standard burger, and the texture was somewhere between homemade meatloaf and a burger. The flame broiling was nice, but it also made it taste more like a standard burger ... It just didn't feel different enough from a burger to make any impressions on me."