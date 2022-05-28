50% Agree This Is The Worst Sandwich At Burger King

When it comes to Burger King, the most iconic option on the menu is probably the Whopper. But what if someone who hated burgers made the curious life choice of ordering from a place with the word "burger" in its name? Well, there would still be other things to choose from, like all the other sandwiches. However, some might say the chain has had highs and lows in the non-burger department.

The sandwich monarch's menu has been home to fan favorites like the Italian Chicken Sandwich, which was brought back temporarily last year. But there's also no denying that Burger King has also had some flops in its long history, like its Meatloaf Sandwich or the enormous Omelet Sandwich. Even now, there could be sandwiches that aren't exactly winning some BK fans over.

Mashed polled 557 people in the United States and asked them what they thought was the worst sandwich at Burger King. Survey respondents chose between several non-burgers: the Ch'King, the Spicy Ch'King, the original chicken sandwich, and the Big Fish. Here's what customers thought about the offerings.