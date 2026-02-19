The Costco Deli Item That's Made From Leftover Rotisserie Chickens
With a quality that belies the $4.99 price tag, to say Costco's rotisserie chickens are popular is an understatement. It's clear that members love the quick and tasty dinner option, as Costco sold a staggering 157.4 million birds all over the world in 2025 alone. As a result, you'll be pleased to know that the food shows up in other deli delights, including the store's Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup. Consisting of wholesome ingredients like chicken, egg noodles, celery, carrots, and onions, Costco's soup is about as close to homemade as you can get without laying hands on cookware.
Kirkland Signature chicken noodle soup has garnered viral fame in the past, and more recently, a fan on Reddit described it as "Fantastic...Very nice flavor, and appropriate salt. Lots of black pepper, no shortage of chicken, and good thick noodles." The soup costs about $4.53 per pound, though pricing may vary based on where you live. In the U.S., Costco also incorporates rotisserie chicken into its deli pot pies, while the ingredient pops up on pizza in stores in the U.K. and in a noodle soup called Lakas in Taiwan locations.
Costco's chicken noodle soup is a sustainable soup-er star
As a loss leader, Costco prices its popular rotisserie chicken below cost to boost foot traffic and sales at the store. This is similar to the chain's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which is so vital to Costco that co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatened extreme physical harm when a price increase was suggested. The chain is equally passionate about sustainability, with processes in place to reduce its impact on the environment, better support workers, and practice responsible sourcing of products and ingredients.
Re-purposing leftover rotisserie chicken is Costco's method of getting a handle on food waste, and while that's definitely a noble pursuit, some shoppers find fault with the price of Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup. In the Reddit thread praising the product, some commenters were taken aback by the price listed on the container. "Does that price say $14.27?" one person asked, while another noted it was nearly the cost of three whole rotisserie chickens.
While $14.27 might seem like a hefty price, keep in mind that the container held a little more than four pounds of chicken noodle soup. There's also the convenience factor, which takes the sting out of the added cost. As one commenter put it, "Do you ever eat out or want an option that you don't want to prepare?"