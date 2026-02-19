The Costco Deli Item That's Made From Leftover Rotisserie Chickens

As a loss leader, Costco prices its popular rotisserie chicken below cost to boost foot traffic and sales at the store. This is similar to the chain's $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which is so vital to Costco that co-founder Jim Sinegal once threatened extreme physical harm when a price increase was suggested. The chain is equally passionate about sustainability, with processes in place to reduce its impact on the environment, better support workers, and practice responsible sourcing of products and ingredients.

Re-purposing leftover rotisserie chicken is Costco's method of getting a handle on food waste, and while that's definitely a noble pursuit, some shoppers find fault with the price of Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup. In the Reddit thread praising the product, some commenters were taken aback by the price listed on the container. "Does that price say $14.27?" one person asked, while another noted it was nearly the cost of three whole rotisserie chickens.

While $14.27 might seem like a hefty price, keep in mind that the container held a little more than four pounds of chicken noodle soup. There's also the convenience factor, which takes the sting out of the added cost. As one commenter put it, "Do you ever eat out or want an option that you don't want to prepare?"