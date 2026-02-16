What Really Happened With Paul Hollywood And Marcela Valladolid? The Rumors Explained

As judge of the iconic U.K. cooking competition "The Great British Bake Off," chef Paul Hollywood has been in the spotlight since 2010. Since then, he's shared with the world everything from his favorite American baked goods to the type of pizza that best matches his personality. But there's one very private event he wishes hadn't been shared with the world — his alleged affair with fellow celebrity chef, Marcela Valladolid, in 2013.

That headline-spawning indiscretion fueled years of front page tabloid reports, and while it's far from the whole truth of Paul Hollywood's life, it quickly — and perhaps permanently — overshadowed the many successes he's had in his career.

But what really happened between Hollywood and Valladolid? Why did Hollywood consider their time together the worst mistake of his life? And how have those events more than a decade ago shaped not just their lives but the lives of their families in the years since? The answers lay at the heart of Hollywood and Valladolid's half-baked relationship.