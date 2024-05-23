Paul Hollywood Tells Us His Favorite American Baked Goods (And The One He Hates) - Exclusive Interview

I have had a chance to take a peek at the next season, which starts with Cake Week. You explain in the intro that you chose that as the first theme because cake making is a global baking basic. Do you have some tips for home bakers who are hoping to make a cake that would impress you?

No. Because then they'll all do it in "Bake Off" and I'll be giving that handshake to everyone. I do think that it's all about passion, and that comes through in baking. If you enjoy what you do, that comes through in your baking.

So for me, I love citrus flavors. [If] someone makes me a key lime pie, they're going to get a handshake. It's almost a certainty that will happen. Or those flavors involved in something. But I think it comes down to passion. If you enjoy what you're doing, it comes out in the bake, for sure.

I like [the competitors] to come with what they want, rather than what I want. It's very difficult to ... disassociate yourself from your taste buds sometimes, because someone comes up with a couple of flavors that you don't like — and to be honest, it's not many for me — but the bake is excellent. I can't criticize them on their flavors because their bake is good, or if the cake looks amazing. So I take that to one side and go, "Well, actually the flavors that you've chosen are there and they are quite strong, so that works. And the bake is good." I've always been fair from that point of view. But it depends what sort of cake you're going to make.

Overbaking a cake, or overbaking a loaf, or overbaking a muffin is a bad thing. Because you're drawing moisture out, and it becomes like sawdust in the bottom of it. It's like the bottom of a bird cage. It's not nice. You want that moisture, you want that softness on the palate. And then things have got to be set. If you're doing jellies or creams or custards, you want it to be mildly set, it's got to be set. So, it's about precision. With precision comes good baking, and then everything else is up to the bakers really.