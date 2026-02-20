How Many Standard Glasses Come From A Single Bottle Of Wine?

Enjoying a glass or two of wine can be a true pleasure, whether it's during a stimulating dinner party with friends or a casual, relaxing night at home. However, unlike many beers, soft drinks, and other canned and bottled beverages, the typical wine bottle includes more than one serving. If you're planning how much alcohol you'll need for a gathering or just trying to figure out how long a bottle of after-work wine will last, it's vital to know just how many servings that is. Luckily, there's an easy, reliable rule of thumb.

To answer this question, it's important to first establish precisely what we mean by "standard glasses." In general, a standard pour of wine, from an alcohol perspective, consists of approximately five ounces of 12% ABV wine. When pouring from a typical 750-milliliter (25.36-ounce) bottle of wine, this will result in roughly five glasses. Using the next standard size up, the 1.5-liter (50.72-ounce) magnum, drinkers will have just over 10 glasses to savor.

Of course, many of those enjoying a casual glass or two likely aren't considering standard drink sizes. The size of the drinking vessel may have a significant influence on the number of glasses from a bottle of wine. Red wine glasses range from 8 to 22 ounces, while white wine glasses are sized between 8 and 12 ounces. For more liberal pourers, this means just one to three glasses of red wine and two to three glasses of white wine from a standard bottle.