Is McDonald's Fry Basket A Better Deal Than The Large Fries?
McDonald's was once the place to get a quick, low-cost meal, but those days are long gone. The chain's recent value menu sparked outrage, when customers caught wind of the prices, like $9.49 for a 10-piece nugget meal (according to prices at our local McDonald's). As such, devotees of the Golden Arches would love to trim a few bucks off their orders.
Enter McDonald's Basket of Fries, the largest fry option at the chain. This item isn't available everywhere, but it definitely offers the most value where spuds are concerned. We were able to find it on the app at the Nashville, Tennessee, location where a fry basket costs $3.99 (630 calories), while the large (480 calories) will run you $3.69. In comparison, a small McDonald's fry (230 calories) costs $2.19 in Nashville, while a medium (320 calories) is $3.19.
McDonald's doesn't provide size data, but a person on Reddit claiming to be a worker at the restaurant states the basket of fries amounts to approximately two mediums. This checks out when you compare calories, as two medium McDonald's fries contain 640 calories, compared to the 630 calories in the basket. Based on these calculations, the basket offers the largest volume of French fries for the best price.
Possible downsides to McDonald's value-loaded fry basket
McDonald's fries have undergone many changes over the years to ensure they continually meet expectations where flavor and fat content are concerned. The chain has also greatly expanded its size options, including the addition of the fry basket in 2019. The basket was initially tested in limited markets like Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee. However, it never made its way to locations nationwide. Pinpointing exactly where you can find McDonald's fry baskets is a bit tricky, but according to Reddit, the item has been spotted in restaurants in North and South Carolina, New Mexico, West Virginia, Texas, and other locales.
Another problem to consider is leftovers, unless you're kindly sharing your basket with another person. McDonald's french fries are considered to be superior by many consumers, but like all other fried spuds, they're downright nasty when cold. Cold fries have a soft, gritty texture, and the cooler temperature also depletes them of their wonderful flavor. As such, leftovers in your fry basket won't be as appealing the next day. It's good to know that McDonald's offers a high-value side item at a time when people are struggling financially. Still, the fry basket might not be the best option for everyone.