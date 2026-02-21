Is McDonald's Fry Basket A Better Deal Than The Large Fries?

McDonald's was once the place to get a quick, low-cost meal, but those days are long gone. The chain's recent value menu sparked outrage, when customers caught wind of the prices, like $9.49 for a 10-piece nugget meal (according to prices at our local McDonald's). As such, devotees of the Golden Arches would love to trim a few bucks off their orders.

Enter McDonald's Basket of Fries, the largest fry option at the chain. This item isn't available everywhere, but it definitely offers the most value where spuds are concerned. We were able to find it on the app at the Nashville, Tennessee, location where a fry basket costs $3.99 (630 calories), while the large (480 calories) will run you $3.69. In comparison, a small McDonald's fry (230 calories) costs $2.19 in Nashville, while a medium (320 calories) is $3.19.

McDonald's doesn't provide size data, but a person on Reddit claiming to be a worker at the restaurant states the basket of fries amounts to approximately two mediums. This checks out when you compare calories, as two medium McDonald's fries contain 640 calories, compared to the 630 calories in the basket. Based on these calculations, the basket offers the largest volume of French fries for the best price.