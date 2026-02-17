Here's Why Canned Lobster Is So Expensive
While we dream about old-school seafood dishes that need to make a comeback (that means you, Lobster Thermidor!), the reality is that American consumers are picking up less seafood at the grocery store. As reported by SeafoodSource, sales by volume at the end of 2025 declined in almost every seafood category — a market trend that coincided with price increases. The highest cost hikes were for frozen seafood and shelf-stable seafood (including canned seafood), which both rose by 8.4% in December 2025. Why is canned seafood, or more specifically, canned lobster, so expensive these days?
Canned lobster is our solution to combating seafood cravings. It's a little fancy, easy to cook with — and much to our disappointment, costlier than ever. To find out more, we asked an expert: Chef Charlotte Langley, founder of the premium, sustainably sourced canned seafood brand Nice Cans. "Unlike many other types of seafood — such as tuna or sardines — lobster isn't harvested in massive global volumes year-round," Langley explained. "It's a premium, regionally concentrated product that requires skilled handling from trap to processing facility." In addition to the seasonal, labor-intensive production process, lobster has a limited yield of meat per animal, and the fishing practices required to procure it are highly regulated.
Does canned lobster seriously cost more than fresh?
We stop at nothing to get to the bottom of seafood trends. We've previously asked chefs everything you'd want to know about canned seafood, including the best meals that make canned seafood shine (smoked oyster dip, anyone?). When it comes to canned lobster and its exorbitant cost, we had to understand the reasoning behind it and why the price of canned lobster sometimes surpasses the price of fresh lobster.
When examining the cost per pound of usable meat, canned lobster is often as expensive or more expensive than fresh lobster meat. That's because the cost of a fresh, whole lobster includes the shell weight, while the cost of canned lobster only includes hand-picked, pre-cooked meat. "That picking process is meticulous and time-consuming," Chef Charlotte Langley said. "The labor alone is significant, and the cost is reflected in the final price."
Additionally, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, which ensures that lobsters are sourced through sustainable practices, contributes to a higher price tag. It also brings a layer of quality that benefits both consumers and aquatic ecosystems. Langley is the Canadian Chef Ambassador to the Marine Stewardship Council, and her expertise in this area ensures that her business, Nice Cans, prioritizes ongoing efforts to preserve the ocean and marine life. "Sustainable harvesting practices require oversight, compliance, and accountability — all of which factor into pricing, but also protect long-term supply and ocean ecosystems."