Here's Why Canned Lobster Is So Expensive

We stop at nothing to get to the bottom of seafood trends. We've previously asked chefs everything you'd want to know about canned seafood, including the best meals that make canned seafood shine (smoked oyster dip, anyone?). When it comes to canned lobster and its exorbitant cost, we had to understand the reasoning behind it and why the price of canned lobster sometimes surpasses the price of fresh lobster.

When examining the cost per pound of usable meat, canned lobster is often as expensive or more expensive than fresh lobster meat. That's because the cost of a fresh, whole lobster includes the shell weight, while the cost of canned lobster only includes hand-picked, pre-cooked meat. "That picking process is meticulous and time-consuming," Chef Charlotte Langley said. "The labor alone is significant, and the cost is reflected in the final price."

Additionally, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification, which ensures that lobsters are sourced through sustainable practices, contributes to a higher price tag. It also brings a layer of quality that benefits both consumers and aquatic ecosystems. Langley is the Canadian Chef Ambassador to the Marine Stewardship Council, and her expertise in this area ensures that her business, Nice Cans, prioritizes ongoing efforts to preserve the ocean and marine life. "Sustainable harvesting practices require oversight, compliance, and accountability — all of which factor into pricing, but also protect long-term supply and ocean ecosystems."